Russian missiles fly into NATO country's air space

233
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles have crossed into Romanian air space during a large-scale missile attack on 10 February.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook; Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the state border of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova on 10 February at 10:18.

At approximately 10:33, these missiles crossed into Romanian air space. After this, the said air targets re-entered Ukrainian airspace where the borders of the three states meet. At the moment, this target is being monitored, and measures to shoot it down are also being taken.

The missile was launched from the Black Sea."

Details: Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine, has pointed out in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda that the Air Force could have shoot down these Russian missiles but they understood the risks and threats to the population of the neighbouring state, therefore they did not do it right away.

He has added that it is not the first time that Russia has staged provocations by violating the airspace of foreign states. This had previously been detected in Moldova.

Background:

