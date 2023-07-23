Russian missiles hit historical sites; Putin calls Ukraine offensive a failure: Live updates

Russian missiles tore through the historic district of Odesa early Sunday, damaging or destroying dozens of architectural landmarks in a city under siege from Russian might since Moscow broke off a deal that had allowed grain shipping from Odesa's port.

Regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said at least one person was killed in the latest assault, and at least 22 others were wounded, including four children. Authorities said 40 buildings were severely damaged or destroyed, including 25 landmarks. Among the was the historic Transfiguration Cathedral that dates back to 1794.

"Everything that was created by great architects, destroyed by cynical people!," the Odesa Regional Authority wrote in a Telegram post.

Olena Buynevych, the director of the Department of Education reported on Telegram that five preschool buildings were also damaged.

Ukrainian authorities said 19 Russian missiles were fired and nine of them were shot down by the missile defense system. Odesa provides a crucial port for export of Ukrainian grain desperately needed in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Last week, Russia broke off the agreement, reinstituted a blockade and began nightly strikes, most targeting the city's grain siloes and docks.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation."

People attend a Mass outside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral after helping clean up the church in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 23, 2023.

Developments:

∎ A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes. Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Crimea in recent weeks and Zelenskyy has pledged to return control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

∎ The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador Serhiy Andreyev after the "provocative" statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin that western Poland was a "gift from Stalin." Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that "Stalin was a war criminal, guilty of the death of hundreds of thousands of Poles."

Putin dismisses Ukraine counteroffensive as a failure

Ukraine's counteroffensive has failed and Kyiv's military has suffered losses of more than 26,000 troops in addition to mercenaries from other countries who have died "because of their stupidity," Putin said Sunday. The Russian leader held a public discussion with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg. Lukashenko, Putin's biggest ally, last month mediated the talks that halted a rebellion of Wagner Group fighters who had begun a march to Moscow. Thousands of those fighters are now bivouacked in Belarus.

Putin previously said Kyiv's counteroffensive appeared unable to succeed despite "the colossal resources pumped in, nor the supply of weapons, tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, missiles, nor the dispatch of thousands of mercenaries and advisors." Ukraine's leaders have acknowledged that the counteroffensive has been a slow go but claim to liberate small amounts of occupied land every day.

