Russian missiles hit Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, one woman dead, people trapped under rubble – photo

Russian missiles have hit an industrial district and a private residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk, likely trapping a family of four, including two teenagers, under the rubble.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

последствия обстрела Донетчины 17 февраля, фото: Краматорский городской совет

Quote from Kuleba: "In Kramatorsk, Russian missiles hit the industrial district and a private residential neighbourhood, likely trapping a family of four, including two teenagers, under the rubble of one of the buildings. Two buildings were destroyed and another 23 damaged.

In Sloviansk, a missile hit a school, possibly leaving one person trapped under the rubble.

Representatives of the authorities, police and rescue workers are at the sites of the attacks."

Update: Kramatorsk City Council later said that rescue workers have recovered the body of a woman aged about 46 from under the rubble.

Two more people are likely trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

