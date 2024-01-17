Russian missiles hit a residential area in Kharkiv

STORY: Footage showed rescue teams poring over debris of destroyed buildings, tackling fires, scrambling up ladders to damaged upper stories and helping evacuees board minibuses.

The city's mayor described two "powerful explosions" and said at least 10 dwellings had been damaged. Ukraine's Emergency Services, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the missiles had hit a three-storey building that had previously housed a medical center.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent target of attacks, but in the space of the nearly two-year-old conflict, the city has not fallen into Russian hands. Russian missiles hit a hotel in the city last week, injuring 11 people.