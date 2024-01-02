Russian missiles kill 4, injure 92 across Ukraine in latest massive Russian strike, Zelenskyy says

Four people have been killed and 92 wounded as a result of Russia's missile attack on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Telegram on Jan. 2.

The liquidation of the consequences of another Russian strike on Ukraine is underway. All the necessary services are involved, namely more than 500 rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, utilities, power engineers, and police, Zelenskyy said.

“Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv: As of now, we know about 92 wounded,” the president said.

“All of them are being helped. Unfortunately, four people died. My condolences to the families and friends.”

The Russian military has launched about 170 Shahed drones and dozens of missiles of various types at Ukraine since Dec. 31. Most of them were aimed at civilian targets.

The head of state thanked all partners who help strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"And it is obvious that this helps to save hundreds of lives every day and every night that would have been taken by Russian terror if not for Patriots and other defense systems," he said.

“This year, we will continue to work with everyone in the world who values life to further strengthen our air shield and bring Russia to justice for its actions.”

Moscow must feel the consequences of what it is doing, Zelenskyy said.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles on the morning of Jan. 2. At least three multi-story residential buildings in Kyiv were set ablaze as a result of the attack.

Due to the missile strike, several districts of the city have problems with electricity and water supplies. Energy company DTEK promised to restore power after the attack.

One person was killed by a Russian missile in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Another 41 people were injured.

There are children among the wounded.

