Russian missiles strikes against Ukraine a “response” to Sevastopol Bay attack, Putin says

Smoke after the strike on the energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv region on October 31 was visible from Kyiv
Smoke after the strike on the energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv region on October 31 was visible from Kyiv

“Partly it is (a response), but that’s not all that we could’ve done,” said Putin.

Read also: Crimean occupation authorities warn of “drone attack” in Sevastopol

He reiterated the assertion that the Russian military has successfully “repelled all attacks” on its warships in Sevastopol Bay.

Open-source intelligence community GeoConfirmed established that drones hit at least three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, including the flagship, Admiral Makarov. There is no official confirmation that any Russian ships were sunk.

Read also: At least three Russian Black Sea Fleet ships damaged in Sevastopol, investigation shows

The head of the Ukraine’s Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said earlier that Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure had been planned weeks earlier, and that Moscow is “using winter as a weapon.”

Read also: Russia damages 18 infrastructure facilities in Oct. 31 missile attack, says Ukraine PM Shmyhal

On Oct. 31, Russia launched another barrage of missile strikes across Ukraine. Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal said that Russian missiles and drones damaged 18 infrastructure facilities – mostly power grid nodes – in ten provinces of Ukraine. The attack involved 55 cruise missiles, 45 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

