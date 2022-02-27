Russian missiles struck a radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv, say Ukrainian authorities

An Ukrainian soldier walks through debris on the west side of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces are still trying to capture Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine said Sunday that Russian missiles struck a radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv.

The radiation levels cannot be assessed until fighting in the area has ceased, officials said.

Russian missiles hit a radioactive waste disposal site near Kyiv, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) said in a statement early Sunday morning.

The attack happened at about 1:20 am local time on Sunday at a disposal site of the Kyiv branch of the State Specialized Enterprise "Radon." It is unclear where exactly this site is located.

"The automated radiation monitoring system failed," SNRIU said in the statement. "But the surveillance cameras recorded the falling missiles."

The extent of the radiation cannot be assessed until fighting in the area has ceased, SNRIU added.

However, the agency said that preliminary assessments show there is currently no threat from the radioactive waste impacting areas outside the site.

The missile attacks come two days after Russian troops reportedly seized the remnants of the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

Ukraine's nuclear agency said that its monitoring systems showed radiation levels rising at several points at and near the site. Russia has denied there had been a change in radiation levels.

It is the fourth day of President Vladimir Putin's all-out invasion of the country.

In a brief televised address this morning — marking his first public remarks since Friday — Putin saluted the "heroism" of Russian special forces fighting in Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

