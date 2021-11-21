A Russian model's Lamborghini encrusted with 2 million Swarovski crystals badly damaged in 'hit and run'

Daria Radionova refused to say how much it cost to apply the crystals to the car. Marcus Cooper / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Photos showed the Swarovski crystal-encrusted Lamborghini damaged in a collision in London.

The $500,000 supercar belonged to Russian model Daria Radionova.

She used Instagram to offer a £5,000 ($6,722) reward to anyone with information on the crash.

A black Lamborghini Aventador, encrusted with two million Swarovski crystals, has been severely damaged in a London hit and run incident.

The $500,000 car, which has a top speed of 217mph, is owned by Russian model Daria Radionova.

In a statement to Insider, Radionova's management say that "everyone is shocked after this terrible incident."Images of the accident show the left-hand rear of the luxury car completely crushed with debris all around.

They added that Daria was not in the parked car during when the crash occured on Thursday.

They add that the model's vehicle has sustained damage to its rear after what they describe as a "hit and run."

Daria Radionova posing with her bejewelled Lamborghini, which was damaged in a hit and run Daria Radionova/Instagram

Radionova offered a £5,000 ($6,722) reward, via an Instagram message, to anyone who can give her the number plate details of the blue Vauxhall Zafira, the other vehicle involved in the accident.

The Evening Standard reports that the collision happened while the bejeweled vehicle was parked in the upmarket Kennsington district of London. Radionova was reportedly not in the car.

The spectacular car modification was accomplished by a team that included cake decorators and henna artists and took over three months to complete. Marcus Hessenberg / Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The paper stated that she wrote on her Instagram, "I hope karma slaps you in the face before I do," allegedly in response to the accident.

Radionova's extravagant purchase hit the headlines in 2019, with Forbes reporting the Cars in Cloaks — the company that wraps vehicles in crystals — said "If Bruce Wayne were a girl, this would be his car."

Radionova also boasts a silver C-class Mercedes, which she had encrusted with one million Swarovski crystals in 2014.

Read the original article on Insider