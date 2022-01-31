Russian money and Brexit is undermining the UK-US relationship. Here's how a future prime minister could improve it.

Russian money and Brexit is undermining the UK-US relationship. Here's how a future prime minister could improve it.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Colson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Peter Westmacott
    British diplomat
biden boris beach
Boris Johnson and Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Cornwall last year.Getty

  • Tensions over Northern Ireland may be delaying the end of Trump-era sanctions, a former ambassador said.

  • There is also "frustration" in Washington about the UK's perceived failure to crack down on money laundering in London.

  • There is "some resentment on both sides" over the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are presenting a united front as they hold crisis talks with other world leaders over how to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.

But the so-called "special relationship" hasn't always run quite so smoothly since Biden took office.

President Biden was elected months after referring to Boris Johnson as "a physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump." He has repeatedly rebuked the prime minister, both in private and public, over ongoing Brexit disputes in Northern Ireland which are yet to be resolved, making pointed references to his own Irish ancestry.

For his part, Johnson raised eyebrows in Washington when Downing Street said he preferred not to use the term "special relationship," reportedly suggesting it made Britain sound "needy and weak."

So what is the current state of UK-US relations, and — given an ongoing row over illicit parties which could yet see Johnson replaced as prime minister — what priorities might help a future prime minister to improve them?

At a personal level, relations between the Johnson and Biden camps are "pretty good" at the moment, said Peter Westmacott, the UK ambassador to the US under President Obama. Defence, intelligence-sharing, and much of foreign policy co-operation remain strong, as evidenced by co-ordinated actions on Ukraine.

But there remain significant tensions, most particularly over the Brexit situation in Northern Ireland, which "may be delaying the lifting of Trump-era sanctions," Westmacott said.

Biden has repeatedly warned that Johnson's actions could undermine the Northern Ireland agreement, the defence of which he considers a key part of his political identity given his Irish ancestry.

After the surprise resignation of Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, in December Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was tasked with overhauling the Northern Ireland protocol. Truss, a potential leadership rival to Johnson, has already received warm praise from Brussels following a second round of bilateral talks this week, although the impasse remains.

Westmacott also pointed to "some resentment on both sides" over the chaotic withdrawal of UK and US troops from Afghanistan last year and other issues including the case of Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat who faces criminal charges in the UK after being charged with causing the death of a teenager by dangerous driving.

The UK has also surprised some in Washington with a more muscular foreign policy than many expected it to adopt after Brexit, said Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations who was senior director for European affairs at the National Security Council under President Obama.

"The more internationalist dimensions of the British government have prevailed against the inward-looking impulse," said Kupchan. "And I think that's good news for the UK-US relationship."

That approach has been on display in Ukraine, where the UK has adopted a harder line against Putin than many of its European neighbours as the Russian president masses thousands of troops on Ukraine's border.

The crisis appears to have sharpened minds and brought NATO powers including the UK and US closer together, but there is also frustration in Washington over the UK government's failure to tackle "dirty money" flowing into London from Russia.

American officials are reportedly concerned that economic sanctions in Russia in the event of war with Ukraine would be ineffective because they can launder money so easily through the UK.

London has gained an unwanted reputation as a money-laundering hub for prominent Russian business figures with links to the Kremlin.

"There is a level of frustration" from Washington towards the UK about the issue, Max Bergmann, the former State Department official, told Insider. "The lack of action from the UK is troubling."

Bergmann this week proposed a UK-US "anti-kleptocracy" task force should Russia invade Ukraine, a measure designed to crack down on laundered Russian money as frustration in Washington about the UK's inaction grows.

"Crises are clarifying," he said.

"If Russia does invade Ukraine, there's going to be a strong push from the US and I think inaction from the UK would be very damaging for the relationship."

However, the consensus view was that the long-term relationship between the two countries would remain strong, whatever the current leaders' personal views of each other.

Westmacott said: "President Biden showed early on that he was not going to bear grudges against Johnson. But he thinks Johnson's support for Brexit was unwise, and damaging to US as well as UK interests."

"He distrusts him over Northern Ireland, and like other leaders sometimes has difficulty in knowing when to take him at this word."

"Joe Biden is a pragmatist and he is a people person," Kupchan said. "And he believes in the importance of building relationships. I don't see any differences over Brexit or any divergences of opinion in the past as affecting the relationship."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. consults with European allies over Russia-Ukraine conflict

    The U.S. and its allies in Europe are engaged in some high-stakes diplomacy. Christina Ruffini reports from the White House.

  • Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

    The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s actions pose “a clear threat to international peace and security and the U.N. Charter.” Council members “must squarely examine the facts and consider what is at stake for Ukraine, for Russia, for Europe, and for the core obligations and principles of the international order should Russia further invade Ukraine,” she said Thursday in announcing the meeting.

  • Kim Jong Un Is Ready to Exploit U.S. Distraction in Ukraine

    Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesSEOUL—The specter of U.S. troops in combat on the European mainland is a blessing for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.Washington’s preoccupation with Ukraine evokes the nightmare of wars on either side of the globe, and Kim seems pretty sure the U.S. is not about to risk that.Not since World War II, when American forces battled Nazi Germany in Europe and imperial Japan in Asia, has the U.S. been so close to shooting wars in regions that are geographically so fa

  • Australia to host 'Quad' meeting of foreign ministers

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Australia in February to meet counterparts from Japan, India and Australia to discuss Indo-Pacific coordination, the Australian government said on Monday. The two-day meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers comes amid the Biden administration's concerns about China, even as tensions with Russia over Ukraine rachet up in Europe. China has previously denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique "targeting other countries".

  • Why Landon Samson could be the underrated star of 2022 Gamecocks recruiting class

    “Landing (at South Carolina), hearing ‘Sandstorm’ come on, he’s like, ‘I want to run through a frickin wall.’ ”

  • Russia's COVID-19 tally hits pandemic record due to omicron

    The state coronavirus task force reported 121,288 new infections over the past 24 hours — an all-time high and 8,000 more than a day earlier. The task force said 668 people died of COVID-19 in the past day, bring Russia’s total fatality count for the pandemic to 330,728, by far the largest in Europe. Russia has had only one national lockdown, in 2020, although many Russians were ordered to stay off work for a week last October amid a jump in reported cases and deaths.

  • Editorial: On Biden's promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court: It's about time

    There are many Black women who are highly qualified for the Supreme Court, which, with only two Black justices ever, fails to reflect all of America.

  • 3 Steps Biden Can Take to Shore Up Supply Chains

    The Biden administration sprang into action to smooth consumers' holiday purchases. It shouldn't stop there.

  • Russia claims NATO wants to 'pull' Ukraine into alliance

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is accusing NATO of attempting to "pull" Ukraine into the military alliance and questioning the organization's stated mission."It turns out each time that the line they are supposed to defend is moving further east. Now, it has already come close to Ukraine. They want to also pull this country into there. Though it is clear to everyone that Ukraine is not ready and it won't make any contribution whatsoever...

  • Anger, scorn and support as Andrew Neil returned to TV to take on Boris Johnson

    A buccaneering public figure seeks to shrug off a string of recent public embarrassments only for new humiliations to wriggle from the woodwork. Heaven knows how recently departed GB News anchor Andrew Neil was able to put himself in the shoes of the embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But he’s gone above and beyond and achieved just that with Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road? (Channel 4).

  • China Bans Australian Meatworks at Center of Covid Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- China has temporarily banned meat from a South Australian meatworks, the latest in a string of import halts from Australia in two years as authorities in Beijing increase scrutiny of overseas processing plants.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsStocks Resume Rally as Volatile Month Nears End: Markets Wra

  • SF to lift mask rule for offices and gyms as COVID cases fall

    San Francisco is taking this step due to the high vaccination rate of 82%. City officials are hoping this change will encourage major companies to go back to the office.

  • Russia could be stopped from invading Ukraine through sanctions, says former head of MI6

    The former head of MI6 said he thought Russia could be stopped from invading Ukraine through sanctions and the provision of military assistance to Ukrainian forces.

  • Chinese ambassador warns of ‘military conflict’ with US over Taiwan

    The Chinese ambassador to the United States this week gave another hawkish warning about growing tensions over Taiwan -- predicting a "military conflict" if Taiwan kept moving toward independence.

  • Matthew Stafford happy to send 49ers fans home after Rams' NFC title game win

    Matthew Stafford silenced 49ers fans and the doubters by leading the Rams to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

  • Governor: A gas tax in a world that’s turning away from gas isn’t sustainable

    Gov. Cooper: To keep up with the market NC must change the way it funds roads, bridges and transportation. My new plan does that. | Opinion

  • Tri-Citian dies in prison. He was serving life for killing his lover and a Seattle TV reporter

    The former Naval submarine officer spent 30 years in prison.

  • Wife of convicted Israeli spy Pollard dies of COVID-19

    The wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who championed a years-long campaign for his release from prison, died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. Esther Pollard battled cancer in recent years and died after recently contracting the coronavirus, Israeli media reported. Jonathan Pollard served 30 years in federal prison for selling military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s.

  • Church roof partially collapses; people evacuate service as Boise police, fire respond

    Attendees first heard a strange sound coming from the bathroom.

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get