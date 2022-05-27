A Russian mother said military officers 'lied to my face' and she forced Putin's government to return her 2 conscripted sons who were not supposed to be in Ukraine

Azmi Haroun
·3 min read
A Russian soldier
on April 13, 2022, a Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant in the town of Shchastya.Alexander Nemenov/Getty Images

  • A Russian mother successfully made Russian authorities return her sons from Ukraine.

  • Her two sons were conscripts but never meant to serve in the Ukraine war, the mother told the BBC.

  • She won a case with the military prosecutor and said  "lied to my face."

A Russian mother who was initially excited about her two sons' conscription to the Russian military last year forced Putin's government to return her sons home after she found out they were wrongfully sent to fight in Ukraine, according to the BBC.

Marina, a pseudonym used by the BBC due to fear of retribution, told the outlet that in 2021, she told her two sons that "it was their duty to the motherland," and they were conscripted for a year in the country's military.

But months into 2022, Marina worried for her boys as Russian troops were building at the Ukrainian border. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military invasion into the neighboring country on February 24, Marina stopped hearing from her sons.

"Time stopped for me. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep," she told the BBC. "I exchanged messages with the mothers of other conscripts from the same unit. It turned out that many of them had lost contact with their children, too."

In early March, after weeks of denying that he had sent young conscripts into war, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov admitted that Russia had sent conscripts to Ukraine — and that they were among the casualties.

Marina told the BBC that after weeks and an attempt to drive into Ukraine herself, she heard from colleagues in her son's unit who said that her sons had signed military contracts to fight in Ukraine.

"I wrote to the prosecutor-general's office asking to investigate," Marina told the BBC. "I told them there was no way my sons could have signed military contracts. I was certain. Other mothers wrote, too. They all knew their children."

By March 9,  the military prosecutor's office investigated Marina's claim and returned her sons to Russia shortly after, given they had never signed military contracts to fight in Ukraine.

"The lads that came back from there were so thin, dirty and exhausted," Marina told the BBC. "Their clothes were torn. My son said: 'It's better that you don't know what happened there.' But all that mattered to me was that he had come back alive."

She added that throughout the war, military officers "lied to my face."

"First, they lied that my sons weren't in Ukraine. Then they lied that they'd signed military contracts. Officers lied, sergeants lied," she told the BBC. "Later someone told me that they weren't allowed to tell me the truth. Incredible. They were allowed to break the law and send my sons [to Ukraine], but they weren't allowed to tell a mother where her children are."

She added that other families are still living with the nightmare of not knowing where their children are, and whether they are serving in the war.

"So many sons haven't come back and never will. So many mothers are still searching for their children," Marina said. "My children were different people when they came back. You can see it in their eyes. They're different. They're disillusioned. I want them to believe again in a bright future, in peace and love. They've stopped believing."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tim McGraw kicks off Memorial Day weekend at PNC Bank Arts Center

    Tim McGraw turned his hit "Southern Girl" into "Jersey Girl" to start Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore.

  • Wall Street rallies, snaps longest weekly losing streak in decades

    Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession. The S&P and the Nasdaq suffered seven consecutive weekly declines, the longest since the end of the dot-com bust, while the blue-chip Dow's eight-week selloff was its longest since 1932. "The market has now discounted a lot of the negative news, a lot (of which) hit all at once," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

  • Russian occupying forces sabotage and reconnaissance groups broke into hotel in Sievierodonetsk head of the CivilMilitary Administration

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 27 MAY 2022, 07:38 PHOTO: HAIDAI'S TELEGRAM In Sievierodonetsk, a Russian occupying forces' sabotage and reconnaissance group, which was being driven out by the Ukrainian military, broke into a hotel.

  • 13 Celebrity Couples That Have Discussed The Significant Difference In Age Between Them

    "She might have thought I was grandpa."View Entire Post ›

  • Student who survived Texas school shooting recalls gunman saying: 'You're all gonna die'

    There was blood in the hallway and children were covered in it, one of the students who survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, told ABC News. Salinas was a student in Irma Garcia's fourth-grade class. The gunman, Salvador Ramos, allegedly purchased two assault rifles just days after turning 18 and used them to carry out the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history, killing 21 people, according to authorities.

  • 16 car break-ins reported at Missouri apartment complex

    The thieves struck early Thursday morning at a complex in Affton, a southern suburb of St. Louis. Many residents were also hit a year ago.

  • US levels new sanctions after North Korea missile launches

    The U.S. is targeting two Russian banks in sanctions over their alleged support for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs

  • City announces plan to prevent violence during Memorial Day weekend

    And after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Chicago is fully open this Memorial Day. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

  • Here's when severe storms could hit the Sioux Falls area for Memorial Day weekend

    Hot and rainy, that's the best way to describe the Memorial Day weekend in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

  • Fight for housing in DTLA's Chinatown

    The LA City Council voted to secure a loan to buy 124-unit apartment building in Downtown LA's Chinatown.

  • 10 Ways That Extra Stress Can Impact Your Wallet

    If you're like many people, these past two years have been the most stressful of your life. Whether the COVID-19 pandemic caused you to be laid off, take a pay cut, lose a loved one or be stretched...

  • Baltimore mayor rebukes governor's letter on city's crime plan

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott are again in a war of words, this time over the implementation of the city's crime plan. While attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, the governor sent a letter Thursday to the mayor and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, asking how state funding set aside for law enforcement has been and will be spent. Hogan is alleging no progress is being made, specifically in addressing the rising number of killings. The letter is a blistering critique of the mayor's crime-fighting plan, saying, 'At this point, I do not believe anyone -- including you -- believes it is working."

  • UK monkeypox cases: Where have infections been reported?

    Latest figures see the total number of infections of monkeypox continuing to rise across the country

  • First responders PTSD measure approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that will give law-enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders more time to file workers’ compensation insurance claims for post-traumatic stress disorder.

  • New Zealand and California sign climate agreement

    New Zealand and California pledged to work together to confront climate change by sharing technology and importing Calfornia electric vehicles into New Zealand (May 27)

  • Second man pleads guilty in plot to firebomb Democrats’ California headquarters

    Two men reportedly exchanged messages in advance of Joe Biden’s inauguration hoping their attack would start a ‘war’

  • Amazon is overflowing with secret warehouse deals for Memorial Day — Bissell, Samsung, Ninja and more

    Some products are open-box, others are pre-owned, all are guaranteed. Grab some goodies for Memorial Day!

  • Stacey Solomon says benefits 'saved my life' in emotional cost of living discussion

    The TV presenter said on 'Loose Women' that benefits were vital to her when she gave birth to her first child.

  • Destroyed Russian Equipment Goes on Public Display in Kyiv

    An exhibition displaying the destroyed remains of Russian military equipment was opened at Mykhailivska Square in central Kyiv on Saturday, May 28, by Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, and internal affairs minister, Denys Monastyrskyi.In a press release, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) said most of the equipment was brought in from Kyiv’s suburbs, having been used during the Battle of Kyiv, after officials noticed that large numbers of people would stop to observe destroyed military vehicles.Monastyrskyi said the exhibit showed the “heroism and courage” of Ukrainian forces who had repelled Russian attacks. Reznikov said it also served as a reminder that the war was still in its “hot phase”, with ongoing fighting in Donetsk and Kharkiv.Speaking to press at the opening of the exhibit, Reznikov also commented on the course of war crimes investigations, saying about 20,000 war crimes had been reported by law enforcement agencies in the country.Reznikov said most suspects would be tried in abstentia, and would include Russian soldiers identified from lists of military units that fought in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions. He said video footage and witness testimony would bolster cases, and that evidence would be presented to both Ukrainian and international courts Credit: MIA Ukraine via Storyful

  • Ukrainian artillery throw Russians a "hell of a party" at a hamlet near Huliaipole

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 11:45 The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shown a video of the destruction of Russian forces and equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff and the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook Quote from the 45th Brigade: "On one of the farms in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a massive commotion was organised by the orcs (Russians - ed.