Russian National Guard recruits Wagner Group fighters to deploy them in Ukraine’s occupied territories

The Russians are creating new Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) units from former members of the Wagner Group to carry out "counter-sabotage activities" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: A camp for future units is being set up near Voronezh. The groups will include terrorists from the Wagner Group, which doesn’t exist anymore, and new recruits. The tent city is designed to accommodate 10,000 people.

Local sources said that the new recruits and former Wagner Group members will have to arrive for combat coordination and formation of new units after 3 November.

The main task of these units is to carry out counter-sabotage activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Background:

On 1 November, the Russian media reported that the Wagner Group had become a unit of the Russian National Guard and had resumed recruiting militants in Russia, in Perm and Novosibirsk in particular.

It was reported earlier that the Rosgvardia was recruiting former Wagner Group convicted militants to subdue the remaining Wagner Group fighters and take care of Russia's internal security at the same time.

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, and other Wagner Group leaders in a plane crash, the Kremlin began to say that the Wagner Group did not legally exist and that they could not say anything about the company's future.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that former mercenaries of the Wagner Group, who were in Belarus, had signed a contract with the Russian Defence Ministry and moved to the eastern front in Ukraine. Some of the militants went to Africa.

Support UP or become our patron!