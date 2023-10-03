Russian Navy defeated in Black Sea – UK Defence Ministry

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that the Ukrainian forces managed to defeat the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

Source: James Heappey, the junior minister of Defence of the UK, in a speech at the Warsaw Security Forum; a European Pravda correspondent

During his speech, the official urged the international society to appreciate the military achievements of Ukraine highly.

"Yes, Ukraine's progress is slow, but no one can say that it does not exist. You can point to the Kharkiv breakthrough as a model of success. But look at what Ukraine has done now in the Black Sea! Ukraine has achieved a functional defeat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet," James Heappey said.

Commenting on Ukraine's ground counteroffensive, James Heappey pointed out that "every inch is important."

Background:

UK intelligence stated that after a series of successful Ukrainian strikes, the Russian Black Sea Fleet will not be able to have such control in the Black Sea as before, and its ships will feel less safe in ports.

London also noted the growing role of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet aviation for control and operations in the Black Sea.

