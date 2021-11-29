Russian navy test-fires hypersonic missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Evgeny Paulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's navy successfully test-fired a prospective hypersonic missile, the military said Monday.

The Defense Ministry said that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile, hitting a practice target 400 kilometers (215 nautical miles) away.

The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service next year.

President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost the capability of Russia's military.

Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Kremlin has made modernizing the country’s arsenals a top priority amid the tensions with the West that followed Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese jets enter Taiwan zone as Xi holds talks to strengthen military

    Taiwan's defense ministry reported another 27 Chinese aircraft entered the self-governed island's air defense identification zone on Sunday.Why it matters: The latest of several Chinese military incursions into the zone this year came as China's President Xi Jinping met with generals to discuss further strengthening the country's armed forces, per Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Chinese government's growing aggression toward Taiwan is raisin

  • Kentucky National Guard soldiers deploying to eastern Africa

    A ceremony Saturday at the Lexington airport honored members of the Somerset, Ky.-based 149th Infantry Regiment as they entered federal active duty.

  • Will China be as unequal as the US is by 2025?

    A Chinese economist said the country should cut its Gini coefficient to 0.4 by 2025—close to current US levels.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses

    U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year highs hit in October would take some of the heat out of U.S. inflation, which rose at its fastest in 31 years in October. The surge, in part due to soaring fuel costs, damaged the popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Biden is a boring president. That's OK because he's also a competent leader.

    Being boringly competent is a description that has followed Biden from the campaign throughout the past two years.

  • We're ready, Ukrainian soldiers say on frontier with rebels

    Ukraine's military is ready and able to repel any attack, says Ukrainian soldier Oleksander, standing in a trench just a few hundred meters from pro-Russian separatists. Ukraine's military intelligence said last week that Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine's borders and was preparing for an attack by the end of January or beginning of February. Russia's foreign intelligence chief said on Saturday that such suggestions were "malicious U.S. propaganda".

  • Honduras set for woman president as leftist Castro storms towards victory

    Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro headed for a landslide win in Sunday's election, declaring victory as supporters danced outside her offices to celebrate the left's return to power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup. The election, set to give Honduras its first female president, seemed to have run smoothly, a contrast to four years ago when a close outcome led to a contested result and deadly protests after widespread allegations of irregularities. With half the ballots counted, Castro, the wife of former President Manuel Zelaya, held a nearly 20-point lead over Nasry Asfura, the capital's mayor and ruling National Party hopeful, who won 34% according to a preliminary tally on Monday.

  • Biden to meet with CEOs on supply chain amid new COVID threat

    President Joe Biden planned to meet with chief executives of a variety of companies on Monday to discuss how to move goods to shelves as the U.S. holiday shopping season begins in the shadow of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Biden, who is wrestling with U.S. inflation that recently hit a 31-year high, has taken measures to break supply chain logjams including unclogging ports and expanding trucker hours. He planned to host an in-person meeting Monday afternoon with the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket, Etsy, Mattel and Kroger, according to Axios news outlet.

  • Soul Train Awards 2021 Full Winners List: Jazmine Sullivan, Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Maxwell Among Those Honored

    The Soul Train Awards hosted its annual celebration in the historic Apollo Theater in New York on Sunday night. Presented by BET, the pre-taped award show featured performances by prominent stars in R&B and gospel. Hosted by Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, the award show aims to celebrate the best in African-American culture, music and […]

  • If You'd Bought $1,000 Worth of Solana 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    $1,000 invested in Solana a year ago would now be worth almost enough to buy a house in West Virginia.

  • On 2nd try, Swedes elect 1st female prime minister Andersson

    Magdalena Andersson, who last week was Sweden’s first female prime minister for a few hours before resigning because a budget defeat made a coalition partner quit, was on elected again on Monday as the Nordic nation's head of government. In a 101 -173 vote with 75 abstentions, the 349-seat Riksdag elected Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, as prime minister. Formally, she will be installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden's figurehead monarch.

  • Taiwan scrambles to see off Chinese air force as Xi meets top brass

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the latest increase in tensions across the Taiwan Strait as China's president met his top generals. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

    Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago. Aeroflot's domestic traffic has grown as Russia refrained from imposing a complete lockdown during a new wave of infections.

  • As Iran's Nuclear Talks Resume, the West Needs to Understand Who It's Dealing With

    A systemic change is well under way in the Islamic Republic, whose consequences should alarm the U.S. and its allies

  • Low expectations on nuclear talks as Iran creates facts on the ground

    World powers and Iran return to Vienna on Monday for a last ditch effort to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, but few expect a breakthrough as Tehran's atomic activities rumble on in an apparent bid to gain leverage against the West. Diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, angering Iran and dismaying the other world powers involved - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June.

  • Hitler at home: How the Nazi PR machine remade the Führer's domestic image and duped the world

    On March 16, 1941 – with European cities ablaze and Jews being herded into ghettos – The New York Times Magazine featured an illustrated story on Adolf Hitler’s retreat in the Berchtesgaden Alps. Adopting a neutral tone, correspondent C Brooks Peters noted that historians of the future would do well to look at the importance of “the Führer’s private and personal domain,” where discussions about the war front were interspersed with “strolls with his three sheep dogs along majestic mountain trails

  • Navy helps open Seattle lab that aims to ignite a 'Silicon Valley' for national security

    A new Seattle office hub aims to bring together businesses, academics and the military for the furtherance of big ideas in tech.

  • Lakers vs. Pistons: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 28

    Here is what you need to know as the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons face off for the final time this year in the regular season.

  • Wetherspoons accuses customers of ‘pretending’ to be hit by debris after pub ceiling collapses

    Individuals’ claims said to have been contradicted by police and staff with view of CCTV

  • New Covid variant presents challenge and opportunity for Biden White House

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.