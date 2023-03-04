The Russian neo-Nazi hooligan who led an anti-Putin militia across the border

Denis Nikitin (left) was previously known for fighting England fans at the 2016 Euros in France and owning a clothing label favoured by white supremacists

The man who led a militia in a cross-border raid from Ukraine is a Russian neo-Nazi football hooligan who wants to inspire his compatriots to rise up against Vladimir Putin.

Denis Nikitin, 38, was previously known for fighting England fans at the 2016 Euros in France and owning a clothing label favoured by white supremacists.

But he made headlines after he and 40 others from the little-known Russian Volunteer Corps snuck across the Ukrainian border on Thursday to take photos of themselves posing with flags outside a Russian village post office.

It appears to have been more of a publicity stunt than an actual combat mission.

“[They] called on their compatriots to take up arms against the multi-racial and imperialistic Putin regime,” Mr Nikitin’s White Rex clothing brand said on its Telegram channel after the raid.

In separate comments to the Financial Times, Mr Nikitin said: “The main thing was to remind Russians that you don’t have to live in shackles, put up with and participate in someone else’s war carrying out someone else’s will.”

He added: “You can and must take up arms. We will sup­port everyone who wants to remove these Krem­lin usurpers,” he said.

The Russian Volunteer Corps excursion into Russia appears to have been more of a publicity stunt than an actual combat mission

Russia’s FSB intelligence agency accused the “terrorist” group of killing two people and injuring a girl.

Mr Nikitin told the Financial Times there was a gun battle but said he did not know of any casualties.

He has claimed the raid was sanctioned by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv has not commented.

Not much is known about the Russian Volunteer Corps other than Mr Nikitin set it up last August with the aim of recruiting people in Russia to fight “the bald-headed madman who sent hordes of Caucasian-Asian killers” into Ukraine.

It is based in Ukraine, although it is not clear if it has the official backing of the Ukrainian army or government.

Michael Colborne, author of the book From the Fires of War: Ukraine’s Azov Movement and the Global Far Right, said that although there have been other cross-border raids, the make-up of the group makes this one significant, even if it did not achieve anything militarily.

Story continues

“These are people born in Russia and speaking Russian who are at least talking about posing a threat to the Putin regime,” he told The Naked Pravda podcast. “It’s much harder to dismiss.”

Once described by extremist experts as one of the most dangerous neo-Nazis in the world, Mr Nikitin has become something of a pin-up for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

Neo-Nazi elements have historically played a role among Russian football hooligans - Vladimir Kutin/Reuters

A fluent Russian, English and German speaker, he grew up in a middle-class family in Moscow. There he drifted into the ultra-violent world of Russian football hooliganism and mixed martial arts (MMA).

In 2008, he founded White Rex, a clothing brand that combines MMA with far-Right ideology. The White Rex logo features a stylised black sun Nazi symbol and the name stands for “White Heterosexual Reactionary Xenophobe”. It sells clothes with slogans such as “SS for Sweet ‘n’ sexy” and “zero tolerance” above images of Norse runes and a knuckle-duster weapon.

At some point, Mr Nikitin moved to Cologne on a visa linked to his Jewish roots where he fine-tuned his white supremacist philosophy.

When Germany revoked his resident’s permit because of his far-Right activities, Mr Nikitin moved to Ukraine, teaching MMA and connecting with other white supremacists.

This meant that when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the well-connected Mr Nikitin could easily establish his own group to fight Mr Putin’s armies.

Mr Nikitin now considers Russia dirty because of its multi-ethnic make-up.

“He is not focused on the Russian imperialist movement,” said Mr Colborne. “He is pro-white and talks about the white race.”