Russian night attack severely damages administrative buildings and sports facility in Odesa Oblast

Russia targeted Ukraine in another night attack, resulting in significant damage to administrative buildings and a sports facility in the Odesa region on Dec. 12.

Anti-aircraft forces neutralized five Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight. Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram. Among them, two were taken down in the Odesa region, with one each in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

"In the Odessa region, the aftermath of enemy aggression is evident in the damage sustained by administrative buildings and the technical facilities of a sports facility," the Southern Defense Forces said, noting that there were no reported casualties.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a significant defensive victory, claiming the downing of nine Shahed UAVs out of the 15 launched by the Russian forces across Ukraine.

The UAVs originated from the Balaklava region, and as evening fell, the enemy deployed aviation assets for the attack, said Air Forces spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine