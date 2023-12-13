Russian night drones pose formidable new threat, reveals Ukrainian military officer

Ukraine’s military is facing a formidable challenge from Russian FPV drones designed to fly at night, Colonel Mykhailo Kryzhanivskyi, Commander of the 4th Battalion, Rubizh Operational Brigade, said in an exclusive interview with Radio NV on Dec. 8.

“We have directly encountered the enemy using night FPV drones. I can say that their night drones currently reach distances of up to 18 kilometers. This poses a significant threat to our logistics and supplies, and impacts our front-line positions during the night,” said Kryzhanivskyi.

“Measures are now being taken to install stationary and mobile electronic warfare systems to prevent the approach of FPV drones. So, actions are being taken. Soon, this problem will be resolved, and the enemy will no longer find it so easy to carry out such attacks.”

A night FPV drone is essentially a regular FPV drone equipped with a night camera. Kryzhanivskyi expressed surprise at the scale and quantity with which the Russian military employs them.

“I think no one expected that the Russian military would support its forces using this technology,” he said.

The ratio of Russian FPV drones to similar Ukrainian devices is five to one at hot spots on the front, Yuriy Fedorenko, the Achilles platoon commander, reported on Dec. 12.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine