Russian night UAV strike results in infrastructure damage, no casualties

Russia carried out a massive drone strike on the southern and central oblasts of Ukraine, resulting damage to infrastructure in the Kirovohrad Oblast, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Feb. 2.

In particular, infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro Oblast were hit by Iranian kamikaze drones, leaving tens of thousands without electricity. No casualties were reported.

Air defense destroyed five drones in total, three in Kirovohrad Oblast and two in Kherson Oblast.

Natalia Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, said that a fire broke out as a result of the attacks, but it has already been contained.

She added that Russia is targeting areas that provide support to frontline regions. According to Humeniuk, last night’s attack represented an attempt to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

In total, Russia launched 24 drones, with air defense forces downing 11. At least seven more did not reach their targets.

