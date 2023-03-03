Russian noodle stunt MP summoned to court for ‘discrediting the army’

noodles russia

A Russian MP who wore noodles on his ears while watching a Vladimir Putin speech has been summoned to court.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a previously little-known MP in Samara in southern Russia, last week shared a video of himself remotely watching Putin’s state of the nation address with noodles hanging over his ears in a clear mockery of the Russian leader.

“To hang noodles on someone’s ears” is a well-known idiom in Russia that means “to tell lies” or “pull someone’s leg”.

In the video, Mr Abdalkin stared at a screen from his desk and nodded as Mr Putin delivered his annual address on Tuesday.

In a comment, he said he “agrees with everything” in that “great speech”.

Mr Abdalkin’s video was widely shared, prompting Russia’s ruling party to urge the Communist leader, who toes the Kremlin line, to rein in the rebellious lawmaker.

Mr Abdalkin said police arrived at his office on Thursday and gave him a summons to a court hearing next Tuesday when he would be tried for a misdemeanour of “discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

The deputy shared a picture of himself standing in his office looking on as a police officer sat at his desk filling in a form and other officers stood by.

A few days after it launched the invasion of Ukraine, Russia last February adopted a war censorship law that allows prosecutors to go after all forms of dissent, calling it “fake news” or “discreditation of the Russian armed forces.”

Mr Abdalkin pledged to seek justice in court.

“I will fight to prove my innocence,” he said in a statement.

The speaker of the Samara Duma at a session on Tuesday called a vote to condemn Mr Abdalkin’s stunt from a “moral and ethical standpoint”, which passed despite 11 abstentions.

The lawmaker faces a fine of up to 200,000 rubles (£2,200) if found guilty. But a second misdemeanour like that could trigger criminal charges and a prison sentence.

Russia’s new draconian laws aimed to criminalise all forms of anti-war and anti-government protests have made even veiled protests like Mr Abdalkin’s extremely rare.

Tens of thousands of people since the start of the war have been fined for a mere social media post or displaying a protest sign. Over 200 people have been jailed on criminal charges for the same “crime”.