Russian occupation authorities bribing residents for positive social media clips

Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories (TOT) are employing an information campaign designed to fabricate support for the occupation, the Center for National Resistance (CNR) reported on Dec. 5.

The invaders are offering financial incentives to publicly praise life under Russian rule. Specifically, residents in the TOT are offered money to produce videos about how their lives have improved under Russian occupation. Videos should be no shorter than one minute.

The strategy involves creating videos that Russian influencers intend to circulate in Western countries, the CNR outlined. The ultimate goal is to shape a positive narrative about the occupation.

Residents who produce the most compelling videos are promised employment opportunities in local propaganda outlets that the Russians established following their occupation. The CNR believes this is Russia's attempt to address the shortage of propagandists in the occupied territories.

Russians in the TOT actively seek underground support through social media, particularly by garnering likes and engagements, the CNR announced earlier.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine