Russian occupation authorities broadcast Russian World TV on occupied Ukrainian territories – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has said that Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine are endeavouring to exert more information and psychological influence on Ukrainian citizens under Russian occupation, for example by connecting local TV viewers to Russian World TV, a Russian satellite television service.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "Residents of the occupied areas of Kherson Oblast are being connected, en masse, to Russian satellite television that bears the name Russian World in order to cut their access to information about the actual situation on the front, in Ukraine, and in the world.

The Russians have installed 18,000 of such devices.

The occupiers in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in Donetsk Oblast are also shifting occupation administrations to use [Russian] software and communication services, including the ‘Government Employee’s Automated Workplace’ and the ‘gosweb’ federal platform."

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also said that the Russians were expanding the coverage of Russian mobile network coverage, with around 700 base stations installed in Donetsk Oblast and over 200 in Kherson Oblast in 2023-24 – accounting for a total of 85% of all mobile coverage on the occupied territories.

Support UP or become our patron!