Luhansk Oblast’s occupation authorities have ordered the creation of so-called "war museums" in every secondary school in the region in an attempt to intensify Russian propaganda among children and shift the responsibility for the war and crimes against civilians to Ukraine, the National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Jan. 5.

The "museums" will feature exhibits of Russian equipment and stands of local traitors to create a false narrative of support for the occupation.

The NRC has called on residents to report those involved in organizing these "museums" and to educate children about the true chronology of events.

This news follows earlier reports that Russian authorities are transporting children from occupied Ukrainian territories to so-called “re-education camps,” where they are forced to attend lectures given by former Wagner Group fighters, the NRC reported on Dec. 14.

The events are called "dialogues with heroes," during which the Wagner mercenaries seek to justify Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) soldiers have launched a propaganda campaign on temporarily occupied territories (TOT) aimed at Ukrainian children, NRC reported on Dec.7.

Engaging in what NRC describes as a “war against the civilian population,” Rosgvardia officers are visiting orphanages in the TOT to engage with children. They promote the occupation of Ukraine and coerce the children to write [pro-Russian] letters. Most of the children are effectively being held captive by the enemy and are unable to communicate with their parents or guardians.

Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian children were abducted to Russia from Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories for so-called “health improvement” in the fall of 2023 alone, the NRC reported earlier.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine