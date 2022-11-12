Russian occupation authorities walk back decision to relocate capital of Kherson Oblast to Henichesk

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian occupation administration on the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has said that it had not approved a decision to relocate the capital of Kherson Oblast to the city of Henichesk. [The city of Kherson is the official administrative centre, or capital, of Kherson Oblast – ed.]

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, quoting a representative of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast

Quote from a representative of the Russian occupation administration: "No decisions about relocating the capital of Kherson Oblast have been officially approved.

Henichesk became the city where a number of departments and institutions of the [occupation – ed.] government of the Oblast have temporarily been relocated."

Details: The occupation administration additionally said that Oleksandr Fomin, a "former staffer of the Kherson Oblast administration" who earlier declared that Henichesk has been chosen as a temporary capital of the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, was not a member of the Kherson Oblast occupation administration and had no authority to make such claims.

Previously: Earlier on 12 November, TASS reported that a representative of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast said that Henichesk had been chosen as the new "capital" of Kherson Oblast.

