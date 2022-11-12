Russian occupation authorities walk back decision to relocate capital of Kherson Oblast to Henichesk

The Russian occupation administration on the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast has said that it had not approved a decision to relocate the capital of Kherson Oblast to the city of Henichesk. [The city of Kherson is the official administrative centre, or capital, of Kherson Oblast – ed.]

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, quoting a representative of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast

Quote from a representative of the Russian occupation administration: "No decisions about relocating the capital of Kherson Oblast have been officially approved.

Henichesk became the city where a number of departments and institutions of the [occupation – ed.] government of the Oblast have temporarily been relocated."

Details: The occupation administration additionally said that Oleksandr Fomin, a "former staffer of the Kherson Oblast administration" who earlier declared that Henichesk has been chosen as a temporary capital of the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, was not a member of the Kherson Oblast occupation administration and had no authority to make such claims.

Previously: Earlier on 12 November, TASS reported that a representative of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson Oblast said that Henichesk had been chosen as the new "capital" of Kherson Oblast.

