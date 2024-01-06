Russian occupation brings humanitarian crisis — problems with water supply, heating, and medicines

Ukraine’s Russia-occupied territories are facing a humanitarian crisis, with escalating issues in water supply, heating, and medicines, the National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Jan. 6.

Russian occupation authorities have neglected to restore damaged civilian infrastructure in the occupied territories, exacerbating these issues.

According to the NRC, the water supply situation in Berdyansk is reaching critical levels, forcing residents to resort to using water from the Berda River, which is unsuitable for consumption, the NRC said.

Pharmaceutical and medical supplies are also lacking, with no access to Ukrainian or European medications. Only Russian and Chinese medicines are available, both of which are expensive and ineffective, said the NRC. Access to better medicine is limited to Russian military personnel and Russian citizens visiting the city on business trips.

Due to workforce shortages and insufficient capital investments in infrastructure, a significant portion of the population in Donetsk, Horlivka, Makiivka, and Yasynuvata in Donetsk Oblast have been left without heat and electricity, the NRC reported.

A total of 111 boiler houses are not operational in the oblast, and numerous breaks in heating lines have been recorded, with the occupation administration showing no urgency in making repairs.

Residents cannot receive proper medical care without insurance in the Russia-occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, for which a Russian passport is required, the NRC reported earlier.

Furthermore, there is a growing shortage of medicines in occupied Crimea, along with a scarcity of beds in civilian hospitals.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine