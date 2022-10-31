Russian occupation forces prepare to withdraw artillery from part of Kherson Oblast

Ukrainska Pravda
OLHA HLUSHCHENKO MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 03:55

Operational Command Pivden (South) has reported that Russian occupation forces are preparing to withdraw artillery weapons and equipment from the right bank of the River Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "The occupation authorities in the temporarily Russian-occupied territory of Kherson Oblast are trying to render the territories under their control unfit for living. They are cutting off people’s access to power and water and have disabled Internet access. They are now inciting local residents to urgently leave Kherson Oblast, claiming that there is a threat that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will carry out missile strikes on the area.

Medical personnel at local hospitals and municipal emergency response service workers are first in line for the so-called "evacuation". The occupation authorities have also issued a decree mandating that local business owners sell off all food products and close shops and markets.

Meanwhile, units of the Russian occupation forces are preparing to withdraw artillery units from the right bank [of the River Dnipro] in Kherson Oblast, with their subsequent possible transfer to other fronts."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



