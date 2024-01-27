Russian occupation officials in Donetsk Oblast hand out humanitarian aid to people who join Putin's United Russia party

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has said that Russian officials in the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast are promising humanitarian aid to elderly people in exchange for joining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers have created a humanitarian crisis in [the temporarily occupied territories], where people have no money to live on, and are now trying to [bribe] those who depend on them. In particular, the occupation administration [officials] plan to recruit [elderly people] to the party of the international criminal Vladimir Putin."

Details: The Resistance Center also said that this move was being undertaken in light of the upcoming Russian presidential elections and are another piece of the "puzzle in the preparation for this propaganda farce". Russian occupation officials think that an influx of new party members would sustain an illusion of voter turnout at the several polling centres in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!