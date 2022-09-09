Russian-Occupied Reactor at Increased Safety Risk, UN Warns

Jonathan Tirone
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Operators at a Russian-occupied nuclear reactor in Ukraine may soon have to draw on their last line of defense to prevent a nuclear accident, according to the most dire warning yet issued by International Atomic Energy Agency monitors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Continued shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has cut power cables and rendered layers of safety-backup systems ineffective, the UN agency said in a lengthy statement from director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Now, power systems in the nearby city of Enerhodar, where most of the plant operators live, have been destroyed by shelling, resulting in a complete loss of power, water and sewage operations.

The IAEA called the situation “increasingly dire” and reiterated calls for both sides to erect a safety and security zone around the station. “This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” Grossi said.

Europe’s largest atomic power plant, occupied by Russian forces since March but still mostly operated by Ukrainian nuclear engineers, has effectively become a war prize and bargaining chip for President Vladimir Putin. Grossi called it “a pawn of war.”

“The IAEA understands that the operator, having no longer confidence in the restoration of off-site power, is considering shutting down the only remaining operating reactor,” Grossi said in his statement, accompanied by a YouTube video.

“The entire power plant would then be fully reliant on emergency diesel generators for ensuring vital nuclear safety and security functions,” he said.

Only an “immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area” will enable repairs to be conducted on damaged infrastructure, Grossi said.

Grossi led a team of IAEA monitors to Zaporizhzhia last week, and two investigators from the agency have stayed on to observe the situation.

Attacks on Zaporizhizhia have been increasing into almost-daily occurrences since July. Ukraine and Russia have each blamed the other for the strikes.

While agency monitors didn’t assign blame in a 52-page report published on Tuesday that incorporated findings from Grossi’s team, they did demand an end to the assaults.

Why Ukraine’s Big Nuclear Plant Raises Worries: QuickTake

Nuclear power plants require a constant flow of electricity to prevent fuel from melting down and causing a radiological incident. They have multiple lines of defense, starting with redundant electricity grid connections and ending with diesel generators.

In recent days, Zaporizhzhia’s unit No. 6 had been its only operating reactor, kept running to supply electricity for plant safety systems. Losing that supply of power would require a reliable supply of diesel fuel to keep the backup generators operating.

Key Takeaways From Q&A on Ukrainian Nuclear Risk

“The Ukrainians have been making noises about the unavailability of diesel for the generators,” Robert Kelley, a former nuclear-emergency response official at the US Department of Energy, told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

“That is a serious concern but may be a bargaining chip,” Kelley said during a TOPLive Q&A on nuclear risk in Ukraine. “Planned shut down and an extended outage until the war is resolved is the safest course of action.”

(Updates with quotes, details from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: Nuclear Plant ‘Precarious’; Naftogaz Vs. Gazprom

    (Bloomberg) -- The UN’s nuclear agency ramped up its warning about Ukraine’s Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, saying the facility may soon lose power and shut down its last remaining operating reactor after sustained shelling in the area. “This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” the agency’s chief said. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQue

  • Argentina's Uala pairs with Mexico's ABC Capital for remittance market

    Argentina's Uala has moved into Mexico's remittance market by pairing up with local bank ABC Capital, the financial technology firm announced on Friday, in a bid to get a slice of a market that captured $32.8 billion in the first seven months of the year according to official data. Uala announced a planned acquisition of ABC last year, but is still awaiting regulatory approval and has opted to work with the Mexican bank to enter the local remittance market ahead of the takeover being finalized. Uala, founded in 2017, began operating in Mexico in 2020 and is valued at around $2.4 billion.

  • IAEA: Shelling near Zaporizhzhia plant 'unsustainable'

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Shelling has destroyed power infrastructure at the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar where staff operating the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant live, posing a growing threat to the plant, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday. The plant's offsite power lines, vital lines of defence against potential nuclear meltdown, have already been cut and the shelling at Enerhodar has caused a lasting blackout there. That has prompted Ukraine to say it may have to shut down the last operating reactor supplying power to Zaporizhzhia including the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear fuel.

  • Blinken flies in to rally Western support for Ukraine war

    America's top diplomat visits Kyiv to firm up European leaders' resolve as winter fuel shortages loom.

  • Neiman Marcus CEO details ‘very energizing’ luxury retail momentum

    Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how business has changed, distribution expansion, consumer needs, sales momentum, inventory levels, and the outlook for luxury consumers.

  • EU Seeks to Ease Crisis Without Demand Curbs: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union ministers on Friday asked the Commission to come up with emergency liquidity measures to help strained energy markets, as well as severing the link between expensive gas and power prices.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth I

  • Louisville mayor, LMPD chief: Justice Department report looms, but city hasn't waited to act

    Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields and Mayor Greg Fischer said they haven't waited on reforms with the DOJ report possible in 'coming weeks."

  • Restaurant demand for in-person dining surges: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the chart of the day showing demand for restaurant seating.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Qualcomm (QCOM) closed the most recent trading day at $128.85, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session.

  • Civilians being evacuated from Russian-held Kharkiv region towns - Russian-installed official

    Vitaly Ganchev said on state television host Vladimir Solovyov's daily livestream that civilians were being evacuated from the towns of Izium, Kupiansk and Veliky Burluk. Ganchev said the evacuation was mainly from Kupiansk and Izium but added: "We've now received word that Veliky Burluk is under artillery fire, so people, of course, were asked to leave for safer settlements."

  • Ukraines Armed Forces strike Russians pontoon bridges in Kherson region Operational Command Pivden (South)

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 9 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:59 The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched new attacks on the pontoon crossings of the occupiers in Kherson region and destroyed two 2S7 Pion self-propelled guns, tanks and an amphibious assault vehicle.

  • Merriam-Webster just yeeted a bunch of internet slang into the dictionary

    Apparently metaverse, sus and meatspace are real words now, too.

  • Big investors are favoring large-cap stocks for the rest of 2022 — maybe you should too

    Institutional investors who dominate the stock market increasingly favor large-cap stocks as the end of year approaches — and therefore you should too. Many managers know they will receive a year-end bonus if they finish the year ahead of the S&P 500 (SPX) So if around this time of year they are ahead of that benchmark, they have a powerful incentive to start making their portfolios look increasingly like an S&P 500 index fund, thereby locking in their positive “alpha.” Since the S&P 500 is a cap-weighted index dominated by a couple dozen of the largest-cap stocks — including Apple (AAPL) Microsoft (MSFT) (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) — this means fund managers will more heavily weight those stocks and underweight small-cap stocks outside the index.

  • Risk Rally Deepens as S&P 500 Tops 100-Day Average: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks joined a rebound in riskier corners of global financial markets, with a sharp reversal in the US dollar bolstering trader sentiment.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthUkraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian GripQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96The rally sent

  • How Ava the Rottweiler and Blue the Emu Became Best Friends Who Love Zoomies

    Name a more iconic duo. You can't.

  • Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law

    A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said. In an updated nuclear policy law passed on Thursday, North Korea enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, with Kim saying the legislation makes the country's nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks. The law outlines when North Korea could use its nuclear weapons, including if there is an attack on the government's leadership or the nuclear command and control system.

  • Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump

    The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.

  • St. Petersburg local councilors who asked Duma to prosecute Putin for treason are summoned to police

    Seven local councilors from St. Petersburg’s Smolninskoye municipality who called on the Russian parliament to prosecute Russian dictator VladimirPutin for treason have been summoned to the police, Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported on Sept. 9.

  • If Michelle Obama Can Wear Braids to the White House, Shouldn't We Be Able to Wear Our Braids to Work?

    Yesterday we told you about former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visiting the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits. And while the news of paintings of two Black faces taking up permanent residence on the White House walls was a big enough deal, it seems that the real story of the day was about Michelle Obama’s hairstyle for the event.

  • ‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Questions Merits of Indicting Trump: ‘It Will Set an Absolutely Horrendous Precedent’ (Video)

    The MSNBC host agrees with former attorney general Bill Barr when it comes to Trump's Mar-a-Lago ordeal