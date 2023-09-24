Russian-occupied Tokmak struck; casualties occur due to Russian air defence operations

Strikes have been observed in the temporarily Russian-occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Casualties have been reported.

Source: Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram; Russian-appointed representative Vladimir Rogov

Quote from Fedorov: "Strikes occurred in temporarily occupied Tokmak.

Residents report that civilians have been injured due to the response of the Russian air defence forces.

We are waiting for official information on enemy losses."

Details: Meanwhile, a representative of the Russian occupying authorities, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Kremlin-aligned We Are Together with Russia movement, said Ukraine had launched a missile attack on Tokmak. He claimed that the attack claimed one person's life, injured 11 others, and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. According to Rogov, the attack took place between 13:30 and 13:40 on Sunday, 24 September.

Background:

On 23 September, Fedorov reported that explosions were heard in occupied Tokmak for the second day in a row.

