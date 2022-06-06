Russian occupiers abandon most checkpoints in Melitopol district Melitopol Mayor

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

ALYONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 21:01

Russian occupation forces have abandoned almost all checkpoints in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for fear of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers have abandoned almost all checkpoints in Melitopol district. Heroic Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything they can to liberate our towns and villages from the Ruscists [a reference to Russian soldiers, blending the words ‘Russian’ and ‘fascists’ - ed.].

Russian occupiers have blocked Ukrainian mobile and internet service in Melitopol."

Details: Fedorov added that Melitopol will be liberated in the coming months.

According to him, the liberation of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of Ukraine’s highest priorities right now.

On 5 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine paid an official visit to Zaporizhzhia.

Background: Russian occupiers have cut off Ukrainian mobile service in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzia oblasts. A Russian SIM card can only be purchased if the customer has a valid Russian passport.

