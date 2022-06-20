Russian occupiers, brandishing machine guns, steal voter lists in Kherson

OLENA ROSHCHINA – MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022, 15:19

Election documents with voter lists for 2019 were stolen by Russian occupiers from the State Archives of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Oblast Police

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied city of Kherson, representatives of the occupying authorities broke into the State Archives of Kherson Oblast and stole election documents with voter lists for 2019.

According to the preliminary version, the personal data of voters in the city of Kherson and the Kherson Oblast can be used by the occupiers to organise a pseudo referendum to change the territorial borders of Ukraine."

Details: This crime was reported by a representative of the State Archives of the Kherson Oblast.

According to him, on 7 June, three men came to the premises of the archive and announced themselves as employees of the newly created "Military-civilian administration of the Kherson region" established by the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

The occupiers threatened the employees of the institution with the use of automatic weapons, and subsequently illegally seized 15 boxes of electoral documentation from the archive.

The materials stolen included lists of voters for the regular 2019 Ukrainian presidential election.

The police believe that representatives of the occupying authorities, disregarding all norms and laws, "are trying to falsify the will of the inhabitants of the Kherson Oblast to speed up the legitimization of their power."

For these reasons, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 110 (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine bearing on "Infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine."

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a period of 5 to 10 years with or without confiscation of property.