Russian occupiers imprison, execute Ukrainian volunteers and officials near Mariupol, says mayor

Mariupol

Boychenko noted that they the victims in question refused to cooperate with collaborators and the occupation authorities.

According to the mayor, a fake court set up by the Donetsk puppet authority sentenced the head of one a coastal Azov Sea village to ten years in prison. At least one civil servant has been executed by shooting.

"Dozens of volunteers are also being held in the Olenivka prison,” the city council added.

“In March-April, they helped evacuate Mariupol residents and tried to deliver food and water to the blockaded city.”

According to him, one Ukrainian judge is also awaiting “sentencing”, and there are reports that they have been subjected to torture.