Russian occupiers lose control over several units near Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast

The Russians have lost control over several units in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; cases of extortion of money to avoid mobilisation are also recorded in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 November

Quote: "As a result of fire damage in the area of ​​the settlement of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, the Russian invaders have lost control over several units.

These units' personnel intend to flee their defensive lines and retreat to the city."

Details: In addition, the General Staff reported that in the city of Kadiivka, in Luhansk Oblast, the occupiers are going door-to-door and carrying out forced mobilisation of the local population.

Cases of money being extorted in return for avoiding mobilisation have been recorded in some districts of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. Thus, in the Starobilsk district, representatives of local so-called "law enforcement agencies" offer the possibility of avoiding "mobilisation" in exchange for a monetary payment of up to USD15,000.

