Russian occupiers plan a rock concert in destroyed Azovstal plant advisor to the mayor of Mariupol

ROMAN PETRENKO — TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 12:25

Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that Russian occupation authorities have announced a rock concert in Azovstal.

Source: Andriushchenko on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Putinugend [Putin’s Youth] is gaining momentum. The older abomination in the form of state volunteers, the Young Guard, announced a rock concert in Azovstal.

Young people are dragged around by the grandmothers to sing Soviet songs."

Background: The Pro-Kremlin puppet leader of the self-proclaimed "DPR" [Donetsk People’s Republic] Denys Pushylin said that they want to make a technology park or simply a park zone on the site of the Azovstal plant.

According to a Ukrainian intelligence document, the Kremlin plans to restore occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast by the end of 2040.

