Russian occupiers tortured dozens of Ukrainian women in Kherson prison

One of the cells of the detention center in Kherson, where the occupiers illegally detained women

During the Russian occupation of Kherson, at least 30 women were held at a police detention center, with some of them subjected to torture, legal analyst of the ZMINA Human Rights Center, Onysia Syniuk, said at a press conference on July 13.

Human rights activists presented a report on the illegal detention of Ukrainian women at the detention center at 3 Teploenerhetykiv Street in Kherson City, based on the testimonies of victims and witnesses.

Most of the women were detained by the occupation authorities in July-August 2022 and held until the end of October, when Russian troops began to retreat from the west bank of Kherson Oblast.

"The women were held in the detention center from one hour to almost three months," said Syniuk.

“According to official data, these women were between 32 and 58 years old. According to the detainees themselves, the youngest woman who had been in the detention center for a longer period was 21 years old. At the same time, among the detainees who were held in the temporary detention center for a short time, there were minors.”

The women were suspected, among other things, of guerrilla activities and assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the detainees are Ukrainian law enforcement officers, people whom Russia suspected of having contact or family ties with representatives of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces or the resistance movement in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast.

In particular, the occupation administration detained a Right Sector volunteer who helped in a military hospital, an employee of the Kherson Oblast Municipal Emergency Rescue Service, an employee of the paramilitary security personnel department, a housewife, a cadet of the Kharkiv Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University, an employee of the Patrol Police Department, and a deputy director of a gymnasium.

The Russians also detained women to use as hostages for the detention of family members, relatives and friends.

One of the women was detained for several days after she turned away and did not greet Russian soldiers who entered the bus at a checkpoint.

The Russians who carried out the detentions introduced themselves as representatives of the "Russian Interior Ministry police" or "military criminal police," mostly did not provide warrant cards or other documents and wore balaclavas. During the detention, they put psychological pressure on the women and used force. One of the detainees was brought to the detention center with a hemorrhage under her eye and bruises on her head.

The conditions of detention were inadequate: five to nine detainees were held in cells designed for two or three people at a time, they could not wash properly for the first three weeks, and the food was often spoiled and insufficient for everyone.

Human rights activists claim that the Russian law enforcers systematically tortured women, including those professionally associated with law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or those they suspected of having ties to the Ukrainian resistance movement.

"Most often, women were tortured with electric shocks, water, and beatings," the human rights organization's website reports.

“We also know of a case of sexualized torture – the victim was electrocuted on the chest. There were also threats of violence.”

The report describes a former police officer in Kherson Oblast, Olha Honchevska, who was detained with her civilian husband, also a former police officer, and illegally held in a remand prison for a month and a half.

"Olha and the other women in the isolation ward were fed once a day, and they mostly bathed using bottles," the human rights activists said.

“Olha was subjected to psychological pressure: they threatened to shave her head, abduct her parents; she was kept near the rooms where the others were tortured. Later, during interrogation to find out about her ‘overseers from the SBU’, the woman was electrocuted. Then, holding her by force, three men put a cloth over her face and began to pour water on her, making her unable to breathe.”

Nataliya Sosmiy, a cadet of the Kharkiv Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University, was detained in her yard by 30 armed Russians in balaclavas and illegally held in an isolation cell for three weeks.

The Russians accused her of "leading a double life and collaborating with the SBU".

When Sosmiy was brought to the detention center, she was surrounded in the hall by about 15 Russians who forced her to undress for "inspection" – they lifted her T-shirt, pulled her pants and touched her body. The occupiers also threatened to rape her and her minor daughter, and later beat her during interrogations.

"Representatives of the Russian Federation inflicted suffering on detained women to obtain information, confessions or intimidated them to suppress resistance in the occupied territories," said Syniuk.

“In addition, Russians used threats of sexual violence and harassment to exert psychological pressure and assert their dominant position. Such threats of sexual violence are part of the culture of the Russian military and are not punished by commanders.”

Nataliya Okhotnikova, Human Rights Advisor at ZMINA, said that there is reason to believe that Russian representatives are committing not only war crimes but also crimes against humanity.

"We will pass (this report) on to the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office, as well as plan to submit to the International Criminal Court the data from all women who have given their consent to do so, in order to facilitate the proper investigation of all the incidents described in the report," she said.

