Russian occupiers unable to provide winter heating in Kherson Oblast, says NRC

Russian forces in occupied Kherson Oblast are unable to provide heating to locals as the winter approaches, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Nov. 18.

The rising price of firewood further contributes to the hardships faced by residents as they prepare for winter, the NRC said.

Thermal power stations in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast still lack sufficient coal reserves, the NRC said. This shortfall is attributed to a threefold increase in coal prices on the domestic market compared to the previous year.

The Russian occupiers have also not demonstrated an interest in allocating additional funds to ensure a normal heating season, the NRC added.

