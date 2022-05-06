Russian occupiers withdraw most troops from Mariupol – Pentagon

·2 min read
Mariupol, indiscriminately bombed by Russian invaders, on April 15
Mariupol, indiscriminately bombed by Russian invaders, on April 15

Read also: Mariupol theater airstrike killed two time more people than estimated before, AP investigation says

"In general we would assess that the majority of Russian ground forces that were dedicated to Mariupol have left and have moved to the north away from Mariupol," Kirby said, according to a report by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

The Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, said that the Russian invaders had been actively storming the territory of Azovstal for the third straight day. The enemy broke into the perimeter of the plant, and active fighting is ongoing, he said.

An unknown number of Ukrainian troops are resisting the Russian attacks in the Azovstal plant. Civilians and seriously wounded soldiers are taking shelter in a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers underneath the plant.

Read also: Mariupol mayor's adviser talks of situation at Azovstal plant

A day earlier, Iryna Vereshchuk said that on May 4, a total of 344 people were evacuated from Mariupol, Manhush, Berdyansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka, and that they had already reached Zaporizhzhia. On May 3, more than 100 Mariupol residents from Azovstal finally arrived in the city.

On May 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel mill was underway. The effort is being conducted by the UN and the International Committee of Red Cross. Prior to that, the Russian side disrupted the evacuation or forcibly removed Mariupol residents to the occupied territories and the Russian Federation.

Preliminary estimates suggest that as many as 22,000 civilians have been killed in the city since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Attempting to conceal apparent war crimes, the Russians brought at least 13 mobile crematoria to the area, Ukrainian authorities reported. Reports by Ukrainian journalists and local officials suggest there are at least three mass grave sites in and around the city where dead civilians have been buried.

Read also: Escape from hell: Women of Mariupol tell their stories of living under occupation and escaping the siege

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol are defending the Azovstal plant and are resisting despite the complete encirclement. They have said they are ready to evacuate with the support of a third party with their weapons, taking away the wounded and the bodies of the dead. They have repeatedly requested that an extraction procedure be launched for them.

Read also: Day 72 of Putin's war. Ukraine evacuates 500 people from AzovStal, 41 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says all women, children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill

    KYIV (Reuters) -All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, after a week-long effort rescued hundreds of people during an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. The Soviet-era steel mill, the last holdout in Mariupol for Ukrainian forces, has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 10-week-old war.

  • Russian envoy says Reuters 'censored' Mariupol evacuee's comments

    A Russian envoy to the United Nations accused Reuters on Friday of "censoring" comments made by a survivor of Russia's bombardment of the giant Mariupol steelworks in Ukraine, saying its news report omitted a remark critical of Ukrainian forces. Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have occupied the strategic port city of Mariupol, leaving the city's last defenders - and scores of civilians - holed up in a network of bunkers and tunnels running beneath the Azovstal steel plant. Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said a Reuters report on May 1 did not include a comment made by an evacuee from the steelworks.

  • Defence Ministry confirms strike near Snake Island hit Russian boat and Tor missile systems

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 7 MAY 2022, 16:54 The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has confirmed that a Russian landing craft and two Tor anti-aircraft missile systems have been hit by a Bayraktar drone in the area of ​​Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

  • South: Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 21 invaders and destroy aggressors equipment

    Olha Hlushchenko - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 01:55 The Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 21 invaders and destroyed some of the aggressors' military equipment, including a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a TOR surface-to-air missile system and howitzers at the southern borders of Ukraine's defence.

  • Russia replied to the father of a conscript from "Moskva": the ship did not take part in the war, they dont know where the son is

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 09:54 Dmytro Shkrebets, the father of conscript Yehor Shkrebets, who served on the "Moskva" cruiser and was declared missing, published a reply from the prosecutor's office stating that the ship had not taken part in the war against Ukraine.

  • Russia sends conscripts from Crimea to fight against Ukraine, representative of the President of Ukraine says

    Conscripts from the temporarily occupied Crimea are being sent to the war against Ukraine, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva said on May 7.

  • Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat

    Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east. Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the Polish security services, said that Russia has been conducting a coordinated disinformation campaign against Poland for several days, including suggestions it could be a threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity. "The aim of Russian actions is to create distrust between Poland and Ukraine, as well as to slander Poland and present it as a dangerous country generating conflicts in Eastern Europe," he wrote in an emailed comment.

  • Putin’s Private Army Accused of Raping New Moms on Maternity Ward

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Security Service of UkraineABUJA, Nigeria—Russian mercenaries from the notoriously brutal Wagner Group, which some have called Vladimir Putin’s “private army,” allegedly raped women admitted to a maternity ward in a hospital in the Central African Republic (CAR), according to military officials who spoke to The Daily Beast.On the night of April 10, three Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which is also active in Ukraine right now

  • Zelenskiy calls on German chancellor to visit Ukraine on May 9

    LONDON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a "powerful step" and visit Kyiv on May 9, the date when Russia commemorates the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. Speaking via a translator to Britain's Chatham House think tank, Zelenskiy launched a broadside at Russia, particularly over Mariupol, where Kyiv says there are still civilians hiding in a ruined steel plant which is under siege.

  • Ex-spies and diplomats say the Biden administration needs to 'shut-up' after NYT report about US intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals

    Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, in a tweet said, "No one should be talking to press about such things."

  • Ukrainians put battered Russian war trophies on show in Kyiv

    Outside of the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, the mangled remains of Russian war equipment destroyed over the course of Moscow's invasion have been put on display. Combat veteran Pavlo Netesov hopes it will encourage people to "understand this war as I see it, as it’s going on in reality".

  • Ukraine says drone destroyed Russian landing ship near Snake Island

    Ukraine's defense ministry on Saturday claimed it had sunk a Russian Serna-class landing boat off of the now-famous Snake Island which has stood as a symbol of resistance since the beginning of the war.

  • Intel leaks show US success in Ukraine — but come with risks

    The Biden administration’s decision to step up aid to Ukraine is paying real-world dividends, providing not only the weapons to battle Russian forces but also the intelligence that’s helped Ukraine kill a stunning number of Russian generals and sink Moscow’s flagship vessel in the Black Sea. While U.S. military and intelligence officials have denied their…

  • China's slowdown means there's no way Beijing will hit its growth targets — so don't rely on it to cushion the world against recession, economist Stephen Roach warns

    "China is not going to bail the world out the way it did after the global financial crisis," Stephen Roach told CNBC on Friday. "That cushion's gone."

  • SBI finds Russian pilot who could be engaged in espionage

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 12:55 State Bureau of Investigations The State Bureau of Investigations [SBI] has revealed a Russian pilot in Zaporizhzhia who could be engaged in espionage.

  • Russia says it won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

    STORY: Zaitsev told reporters the use of nuclear weapons by Russia - a risk that Western officials have publicly discussed - was not applicable to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine."Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must not be unleashed," Zaitsev said.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: 11 Russian snipers taken prisoner during special operation

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:42 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has captured 11 of the occupier's snipers as a result of a special operation in the Kharkiv region. Source: Security Service of Ukraine spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko Quote: "In the Kharkiv region 11 Russian snipers were taken prisoner during a special operation run by the Security Service of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege

    Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Saturday and bombarded a besieged steel mill in Mariupol, hoping to complete their conquest of the port in time for Victory Day celebrations. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days and has become a symbol of resistance. Western military analysts also said a Ukrainian counteroffensive was advancing around the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, even as it remained a key target of Russian shelling.

  • Documents found by Fiji on superyacht implicate its Russian owner - FBI

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Fiji authorities searching a yacht they seized on behalf of the United States as it presses Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have found documents implicating its suspected owner, Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, in breaking U.S. law, the FBI said. The Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 13, after an 18-day voyage from Mexico, and has since been the focus of a U.S. bid to seize it as part of U.S. sanctions against Russia. Fiji police and FBI agents seized the Amadea at a wharf on Thursday, two days after a Fiji court granted a U.S. warrant that linked it to money laundering.

  • UN Security Council states 'deep concern' for Ukraine

    STORY: The brief text, drafted by Norway and Mexico, said, "The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine," adding that "all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means."The presidential statement, known as a PRST, also expressed "strong support for the efforts of the Secretary-General in the search for a peaceful solution," requesting UN chief Antonio Guterres brief the council again "in due course."Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv last week.His visits paved the way for joint United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operations that have evacuated some 500 civilians from Ukraine's port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant in the past week.The Security Council statement was agreed despite a diplomatic tit-for-tat that has been escalating since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" and what Guterres blasted as Russia's "absurd war."Mexico's Ambassador to the UN, Juan Ramon De La Fuente Ramirez, defended the council against criticisms that the statement was too little too late, saying "it shows at least a willingness" to move in the right direction.Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution on Feb. 25 that would have deplored Moscow's invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained from the vote. A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain to pass.The 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where no country has a veto, has since overwhelmingly adopted two resolutions, illustrating Russia's international isolation over Ukraine. Such resolutions are non-binding, but they carry political weight.The General Assembly has deplored Russia's "aggression against Ukraine," demanding both that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw and that there be aid access and civilian protection. It also criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.