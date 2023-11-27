Russian occupying authorities claim Crimea faced "Armageddon" during severe weather, state of emergency introduced

The Russian occupying authorities in Crimea have claimed that the peninsula has seen an "Armageddon" during the severe weather and introduced a state of emergency in some areas. Sergey Aksyonov, Russian-appointed sham "governor" of annexed Crimea, has also ordered 27 November to be a day off.

Source: Russian propaganda media outlets; Aksyonov on Telegram; Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a Crimea-focused project by Radio Liberty; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Quote from Aksyonov: "A decision has been made to introduce a state of emergency on the territory of certain municipalities in the Republic of Crimea due to the disruption of the population's vital activity caused by adverse weather conditions."

Details: The Russian proxy also ruled 27 November a day off, and Vladimir Konstantinov, Russian-appointed sham "head" of the Crimean parliament, said the Ukrainian peninsula had experienced a "real Armageddon" during the storm.

"We have experienced a real Armageddon: the old-timers can't recall such wind and wave power. There was something similar, but still, to have it smashed to pieces like this, when it lifted the curbs, and they flew like ordinary pebbles... the damage is decent," he said.

PHOTO: KRYM.REALII

Oleg Kryuchkov, a sham "adviser" to the Russian-appointed "head" of Crimea, claimed that at least one person was killed in the severe weather. "Early reports indicate a dead civilian in the village of Morske near [the town of] Sudak, where the road was washed away. The deceased went out to watch the waves and, unfortunately, tragically died," he said.

Almost 500,000 people lost power supply in occupied Crimea due to the storm on the evening of 26 November. However, Krymenergo, a Ukrainian power company seized by Russia, reported that the persistent storm damaged some of the power grids once again on 27 November, leaving 400,000 people cut off from power supply.

Moreover, Russian Railways reported that about 50 trains had been delayed due to the weather. The video features waves reaching the railway lines.

The storm also flooded the Sevastopol aquarium, killing over 500 marine animals from four continents.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported that the hurricane partially destroyed a residential apartment building in Sevastopol on Cape Fiolent, which belonged to Pavel Lebedev, former Russian-controlled Ukrainian Defence Minister.

The Russian occupying authorities urged the peninsula's residents not to travel on the roads on 27 November.

Support UP or become our patron!