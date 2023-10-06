Russian occupying authorities sentence Ukrainian journalist Tsyhipa to 13 years in prison

The Russian sham "Supreme Court" of Crimea has sentenced Ukrainian journalist and volunteer Serhii Tsyhipa to 13 years in prison on 6 October.

Source: Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne Krym (Suspilne Crimea), citing Serhii's wife, Olena

Quote: "Serhii got 13 years. The lawyer says he did well. We aren’t going to stop here; we will submit an appeal."

Details: The hearing was held behind closed doors, but propagandists from RIA Novosti got the information from somewhere: they reported on the journalist's sentence and posted a photo of him from the courtroom.

For reference: Serhii Tsyhipa is a journalist and writer from the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, whom the Russians have been holding captive for 1.5 years. Serhii was abducted for his active pro-Ukrainian position and journalistic work. His efforts led to a massive civil disobedience event in the city. Tsyhipa was also involved in volunteering, helping people with food and medicine.

Following his detention on 12 March 2022, all contact with him was cut off, and his family had no idea of his whereabouts or situation for some time. Later, they learned from a propaganda video on Russian television that he was alive and in captivity.

