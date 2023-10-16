Russian offensive on Avdiyivka aims to draw Ukrainian forces from key fronts, HUR says

By advancing on Avdiyivka, Russia wants to draw off Ukrainian forces from other parts of the front, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine or HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov said in an interview with the We Are Ukraine TV channel on Oct. 15.

Read also: Russian propaganda retreats as its Avdiyivka offensive stalls, ISW speculates on what comes next

Despite this, Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive operations and advancing in several areas, Yusov said.

"All the same, the enemy is not just waiting for us to liberate our territories, but is trying to take action," Yusov said.

“Take developments around Avdiyivka. They’re trying to deconcentrate, disperse, and regroup our forces, in order to force our units to move there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"The HUR will not comment on the immediate plans of (Ukraine’s) Security and Defense Forces, but the strategy is to de-occupy the south, in particular to sever the land corridor to Crimea, and liberate the east,” Yusov added.

Russia's offensive on Avdiyivka - What is known

Russian troops intensified their offensive on Avdiyivka on Oct. 10, launching massive attacks on the Donbas town.

The head of the Avdiyivka town military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said that Oct. 10 saw "probably the largest attack on the city in the entire full-scale war," but the situation was under control. The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian military wants to surround Avdiyivka, and is throwing a large amount of equipment and personnel into battle.

Read also:

The representative of the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, said that the Russian occupation forces are continuing active offensive actions in the area of Avdiyivka and consider the town as an opportunity to gain at least some kind of a significant "triumph" and turn the tide of hostilities.

NV

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine