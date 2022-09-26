Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast to go down in history as example of killing own soldiers Zelenskyy

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:50

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the actions of the Russian army in Donetsk Oblast are prime examples of the most cynical murders of their own soldiers, and that the mobilisation in the Russian Federation was mainly a way to gain new cannon fodder.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "The situation is particularly challenging in Donetsk Oblast. We are doing everything to curb the enemy activity. This is where our number one goal is right now, as Donbas is still the number one goal for the occupiers.

Despite the obvious senselessness of this war for Russia and the occupiers' loss of initiative, the command of the Russian military still drives them to their death.

Constant attempts of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast will surely go down in the history of wars as one of the most cynical murders of one’s own soldiers.

When we observe this, when we monitor these offensives, we are once again convinced that the Russian mobilisation is a blatant attempt to supply their ground commanders with a constant stream of ‘cannon fodder’. There is simply no other point in the Russian mobilisation."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the Russians perceived that they were losing and were simply trying to delay this moment, trying to ensure at least some activity at the front lines, to furnish at least someone holding a weapon in their hands to replace the fallen and dead.

The President believes that the Russian society is not yet aware of the extent of the Russian government’s brutality towards its own people.

