The command of the Russian occupation army has not achieved the goals it has set in recent months.

Source: Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, reported by ArmyInform

Details: He said that the Russians continue to advance on several fronts and have the resources to do so, but that overall, the Russian army's winter offensive is not successful.

Quote: "I would rather say that the Russian army's offensive is failing... They have repeatedly set deadlines for themselves to capture certain settlements and reach certain borders, then postponed them – they have really failed in these tasks."

Background: Earlier, Syrskyi said that preparations were underway to resume the Russian offensive on the Sivershchyna front in Ukraine’s northeast. The Russians are moving Storm units and forming assault companies there.

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, also confirmed that the occupation forces are preparing for another offensive near Synkivka on the Kupiansk front.

