Russian officers complain about equipment theft by soldiers

31
·1 min read
Occupiers

Read also: Russian soldier complains about old equipment, lack of winter uniform, in intercepted call

In another intercepted phone call, a Russian battalion commander in Kherson Oblast advised his counterpart to take a thermal imager to the front line, but warned against sharing it with soldiers. According to him, they often steal military equipment.

“Shady things often happen here at night,” the officer can be heard saying.

“Movement starts when it gets dark. Never give it (a thermal imager) to a soldier. It's better go into battle yourself. Because these f***ing soldiers grab everything and send that home. So many imagers have been stolen.”

Read also: Another intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about incompetent commander

He also says he does not want to get new thermal imagers and thus tells the soldiers to “use their ears.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

