Russian official warns of attacks on Kyiv, Mariupol, more: CBS News Flash April 11, 2022

Associated Press

A showdown looms in Ukraine as Russia appointed a new military commander and looked to concentrate its attacks on the eastern part of the country, while Ukraine’s president said his troops will hold their ground, and urged Western leaders, in particular President Joe Biden, to do more. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday in his nightly address to the nation that the coming week would be as crucial as any during the war, saying “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state.” Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine’s fate as the war shifts south and east depends on whether the United States will help match a surge in Russian weaponry in the regions.