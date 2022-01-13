Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."

Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will not hesitate to "eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security" if diplomacy fails.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on the border with Ukraine, raising fears that Putin will further invade his vulnerable neighbor in an effort to stop Kyiv's drift to the West.

  • "It seems the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Zbigniew Rau, the Polish chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said at the outset of Thursday's meeting in Vienna.

  • His comments echoed those of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who warned after the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that the alliance is preparing for the "real risk of a new armed conflict in Europe."

  • Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, said at a press briefing Thursday: "We're facing a crisis in European security. The drumbeat of war is sounding loud and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill."

Driving the news: "I do not see reasons to sit down in the coming days, to gather again and start these same discussions," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the U.S.-Russia bilateral talks on Monday, said in a TV interview.

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the U.S. has promised a written response to its demands, which Moscow will review before deciding the path forward.

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also condemned U.S. legislation introduced by Senate Democrats this week that would impose a cascade of sanctions — including on Putin himself — if Russia invades Ukraine.

  • Sanctioning a head of state "is an outrageous measure that is comparable to breaking off relations," Peskov said, calling it an "extremely negative" gesture against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

    Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet calling time on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. U.S. Ambassador Michael Carpenter said after talks with Russia in Vienna that the West should prepare for a possible escalation in tensions with Moscow. Russia said dialogue was continuing but was hitting a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe - demands that the United States has called "non-starters".

  • Dutch king won't use carriage criticized for colonial image

    The Dutch king ruled out Thursday using, for now at least, the royal family's “Golden Carriage,” one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. The announcement was an acknowledgement of the heated debate about the carriage as the Netherlands reckons with the grim sides of its history as a 17th-century colonial superpower, including Dutch merchants making vast fortunes from slaves. “The Golden Carriage will only be able to drive again when the Netherlands is ready and that is not the case now,” King Willem-Alexander said in a video message.

  • Probe finds 'unintentional mistakes' in Petito police stop

    An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday examines a stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. Officers investigated a fight between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie but ultimately determined Petito was the aggressor.

  • Top Russian diplomat says there no point in further Ukraine talks as European leaders warn of the risk of war

    "There is, to a certain extent, a dead end or a difference in approaches," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Russian television.

  • Kenya Power in the spotlight after nationwide blackout

    Kenyans spent several hours with electricity this week, what are the underlying causes?

  • If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

    For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sherman hammered out deals with North Korea during the Clinton era and with Iran during the Obama years. Now the nation’s number-two diplomat is in talks with Moscow this week, looking for a way to de-escalate the scene unfolding on the Russian-Ukrainian border, where 100,000 Russian troops currently surround Ukraine on three sides under the pretense of routine exercises.

  • UN agency official warns Afghanistan is facing "tsunami of hunger"

    Afghanistan faces a "tsunami of hunger," Mary-Ellen McGroarty, a senior official at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), warned Thursday in an interview with AP.Driving the news: More than 22 million people in Afghanistan face food shortages and more than 8 million people in Afghanistan are close to starvation, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Taliban-led government has struggled to get the ai

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.

  • Europe faces greatest threat of war in 30 years, warns Polish minister

    Warning comes amid floundering diplomatic talks between Russia and Nato over tensions in Ukraine

  • Sweden boosts patrols on Gotland amid Russia tensions

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's military said on Thursday it was ramping up its visible activities on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic. Gotland, Sweden's biggest island, is strategically important and lies around 330 kilometres (205 miles) from Kaliningrad, the headquarters of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

  • NATO and Russia fail to resolve "significant differences" over Ukraine

    "There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • UK's Truss seeks to break ice with EU over N.Ireland trade

    UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday hosted her first face-to-face meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, aiming to thaw frosty relations over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland.

  • New year, same feud: UK-EU resume talks on Brexit trade spat

    U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Britain and the European Union to rebuild their relationship, as she and bloc’s top Brexit official met Thursday for talks on a thorny dispute over Northern Ireland trade. Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic were meeting at Chevening House, the foreign secretary’s official country retreat in southeast England. Truss urged the EU to show a “pragmatic approach” to resolving problems that have soured the relationship since Britain left the 27-nation bloc last year.

  • Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said. The demonstrations in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan are the latest in relentless protests since the military on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The military takeover has upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

  • No breakthrough so far in NATO-Russia talks to de-escalate tension with Ukraine

    NATO stood by the U.S. in rejecting Russia's demands during talks aimed at easing tensions near the Ukraine border. Russia wants a guarantee that Ukraine and other former Soviet states will not be allowed to join NATO, which the Western allies call a "nonstarter." Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how the U.S. is handling the dispute.

  • Afghanistan crisis: Taliban expands 'food for work' programme

    It comes as the United Nations has appealed for $4.4bn (£3.2bn) in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

  • Russia won't rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela

    Russia on Thursday sharply raised the stakes in its dispute with the West over Ukraine, with a top diplomat refusing to rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks with the U.S. in Geneva, said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the talks fail and U.S. pressure on Russia mounts.

  • Ukraine mood: wary of Russia's 'imperial ambition,' but hoping war won't happen

    Stash food and cash, Facebook-unfriend Russia nationalists: yes. Learn that bomb shelter map: maybe. Ukraine hopes for best and readies for the worst.

  • Students Returned To In Person Class, CTU Accepts COVID Safety Agreement

    The Chicago Teachers Union has backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.

  • UN hails landmark conviction of senior Syrian official

    A former Syrian secret police officer was convicted by a German court Thursday of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago, a ruling the top United Nations human rights official described as “historic.” Anwar Raslan is the highest-ranking Syrian official so far convicted of the charge. The verdict was keenly anticipated by those who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in Syria’s long-running conflict.