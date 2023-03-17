Russian officials scoff at ICC’s indictment of Putin

Международный уголовный суд выдал ордер на арест Путина

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the document "legally worthless."

Read also: Russians steal idea of Ukrainian postal stamp with Moskva flagship

“Decisions of the International Criminal Court have no value for our country, in particular from a legal point of view,” Zakharova wrote in a Telegram post.

“Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and doesn’t bear obligations under it. Russia doesn’t cooperate with this body, and possible ‘recipes’ for arrest coming out of the International Court of Justice will be legally worthless and void for us.”

Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev, made a rather discourteous comment:

Read also: Putin must be brought to justice for war crimes in Ukraine, German FM says

“No need to explain how this (piece) paper should be used,” Medvedev said, adding a toilet paper roll emoji to his Twitter post.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that this decision is "legally null and void" for the Russian Federation, as Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Read also: Russia can ‘achieve its goals’ in Ukraine only ‘by military means’ — Kremlin’s Peskov

“We consider the very wording of the question outrageous and unacceptable,” Peskov said.

Russia’s Children's Ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova, also made a statement.

Read also: Russia won’t recognize International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction, says Kremlin spokesman

“It's great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country,” said Lvova-Belova, for whose arrest the ICC also issued a warrant.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Ombudsman, Maria Lvova-Belova. They are accused of deporting children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia, which, according to the court, constitutes a war crime.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine