Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

19
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Offer levels for Russia’s Urals and ESPO crude, as well as fuel oil, surged over the past weeks, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Increased interest from Chinese state-owned and large private refiners such as Sinopec, PetroChina Co. and Hengli Petrochemical Co., in addition to a jump in Indian demand, led cargoes to be snapped up at higher prices, they said.

The larger refiners have muscled in to a patch typically dominated by China’s smaller independent processors, known as teapots, which have been consistent consumers of discounted Russian crude. ESPO oil from the nation’s Far East has been a particular favorite due to its short shipping distance.

Offers for ESPO that’s typically loaded at Kozmino port was close to $6.50 to $7 a barrel below ICE Brent on a delivered basis to China, while flagship Urals shipped from western ports was around $10 under the same benchmark, said traders. That’s an increase of as much as $2 from last month, marking one of the steepest jumps since sanctions were imposed on Dec. 5, they added.

China and India have become key outlets for Russian crude after most others shunned its energy due to the war in Ukraine. The pool of buyers willing to import cheap oil from the OPEC+ producer has grown as more players set aside concerns over Western sanctions that had kept them on the sidelines.

More importers are comfortable with methods to reduce their risk exposure by asking sellers to handle shipping and insurance, on top of using non-western banks and making payments in yuan, rupees, dirhams or rubles. This approach has given buyers more confidence to maintain and even increase flows without too much worry about their compliance to the $60-a-barrel price cap that exempts shipments from European sanctions, traders said.

It’s unclear if imports by India and China currently meet the terms of the cap as most cargoes are sold on a delivered basis with opacity around shipping and insurance costs. However, the US says India is complying.

Offers for Russian M-100 fuel oil, a grade that can be used in place of crude to make gasoline and diesel, went as high as $160 to $180 a ton over the Platts’ pricing benchmark, up from last month when its premium hovered around $130 a ton, according to traders.

The four-week average shipments to Russia’s Asian customers, plus those on vessels showing no final destination edged higher in the period to March 3, rising to 3.1 million barrels a day. That’s their highest since Bloomberg began tracking the flows at the start of 2022.

Russia is expected to maintain crude production longer than many expected, according to S&P Global Vice Chairman Dan Yergin. There’s going to be a slow decline in its output but not the “dramatic fall off a cliff that some people projected a year ago,” he told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

--With assistance from Elizabeth Low.

(Updates with detail on Russia’s projected output in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China consumer inflation slowest in a year; producer deflation deepens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual consumer inflation slowed down in February as consumers remained cautious despite the abandonment of strong pandemic controls late last year, official data showed on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace since February 2022 and compared with the 2.1% annual rise seen in January, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The CPI, which is seasonally adjusted, fell 0.5% from a month earlier, missing the forecast of 0.2% gain.

  • China’s Consumer Inflation Slows as Demand Eases Post-Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation slowed sharply in February as economic activity let up following the end of Lunar New Year, while factory prices continued to decline.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%The consumer p

  • Dollar towers on lingering effects of Powell's testimony

    The dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and kept the U.S. currency in bid. In the second day of his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell reaffirmed his hawkish message, though struck a cautious note that debate on the scale and path of future rate hikes was still underway and would be data-dependent.

  • Adani Tells Investors All Share-Backed Loans Have Been Paid Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Gautam Adani and his family have prepaid all borrowings backed by Adani Group company shares, senior executives at the conglomerate told investors at a meeting in London on Wednesday, according to people who attended.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal I

  • Baby Gear Retailer PishPosh Delays IPO After Announcing Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- High-end baby gear retailer PishPosh Inc. announced the pricing of a $9.1 million US initial public offering only to postpone it hours later.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%PishPosh said in a statement Wedne

  • Japan revises GDP to nearly flat, showing fragile recovery

    Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase, showing how the world’s third-largest economy was barely eking out growth. The Cabinet Office’s revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2% growth. Domestic demand shrank 0.3%, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2% decline, according to the data released Thursday.

  • 3 potential offseason trade targets for the Browns

    Three players the team should call about.

  • Poland’s Top Refiner Is Weaning Itself Off of Russian Crude Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- PKN Orlen has all but pivoted away from Russian crude at its refineries in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic a year after its neighbor invaded Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%“We substituted

  • China Shakes Up Government as Xi Asserts More Control Over Policy

    Beijing is planning changes to its government bureaucracy, as President Xi further strengthens Communist Party control and seeks to boost China’s technological and financial prowess.

  • "Glory to Ukraine!": Brothers-in-arms reveal name of killed soldier

    As per the information available at the moment, the soldier killed by the occupiers for shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" was Tymofii Shadura, a military serviceman from the 30th Mechanised Brigade. Source: the press service of the brigade on social media, General Staff, representative of the 30th Mechanised Brigade in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "Yesterday, a video of Russian occupiers executing a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after he said 'Glory to Ukraine!' was posted on so

  • Dutch government to restrict sales of processor chip tech

    The Dutch government announced Wednesday that it is planning on imposing additional restrictions on the export of machines that make advanced processor chips, joining a U.S. push that aims at limiting China's access to materials used to make such chips. Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher sent a letter to lawmakers outlining the proposed limitations, which come in addition to existing export controls on semiconductor technology. “In view of technological developments and geopolitical context, the government has come to the conclusion that it is necessary for (inter)national security to extend the existing export control of specific semiconductor production equipment,” she wrote.

  • Japan's Nissan slashing EV costs, cuts rare materials use

    Japanese automaker Nissan is revving up its electrification shift and slashing costs by using the same components across models and reducing use of expensive rare materials. Nissan Motor Co. presented its “X-in-1” development strategy Thursday, in which the X stands for various powertrain parts such as an electric motor and inverter that can be used across models. The company said development and manufacturing costs will be reduced by 30% in 2026 compared to 2019 levels.

  • China logs nearly 40 million entry-exit trips in two months

    China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled. The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration.

  • Russian invaders evict people from their homes in city of Kreminna

    The number of cases of residents' eviction from their private houses by representatives of the local Russian-appointed "authorities" has increased in the temporarily occupied city of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast.

  • Chilean President Boric’s Reforms in Trouble After Tax Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- With three years left in his term, Chilean President Gabriel Boric is already facing doubts on whether he’ll be able to advance on any key reforms after receiving a crushing blow near his first anniversary as the world’s youngest leader.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

  • Western sanctions have weakened the dollar's dominance as India buys Russian oil with other currencies

    Indian buyers have paid for most of their Russian oil in non-dollar currencies, including the UAE's dirham and the ruble, sources told Reuters.

  • Taiwanese politician falsely shares US radio host's satirical tweet about 'plan to destroy Taiwan'

    A satirical tweet by a US radio talk show host about US President Joe Biden having a "plan for the destruction of Taiwan" has been falsely shared as genuine reporting by a Taiwanese politician and picked up by Chinese social media users and state-run news organisations in China. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry also called on the United States to "offer a clear explanation" when questioned about the tweet by state media. The talk show host, however, explained in a video on Twitter tha

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepar

  • Canadian $ hits near 5-month low as BoC pauses rate hikes

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar weakened on Wednesday to a near five-month low against its U.S. counterpart, as the Bank of Canada paused its tightening campaign in a move that contrasted with the Federal Reserve's shift this week to a more hawkish message. The Bank of Canada left its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50%, as expected, becoming the first major central bank to move to the sidelines in the face of an anticipated easing of high inflation. "So right now they are data dependent, assessing the lagged impact of hikes already put through," said Darcy Briggs, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada.

  • Sony says Microsoft may make Call of Duty on PlayStation unplayable

    Sony believes Microsoft’s promise for parity between Call of Duty on PlayStation and Xbox may not amount to much.