Russian oil shipments to North Korea resume amid reports of reciprocal weapons transfers to Russia

Kim Jon Un

According to Bloomberg, Russia supplied 67,300 barrels of refined oil to North Korea between December 2022 and April 2023. These are the first deliveries registered since September 2020.

The resumption of oil supplies comes amid a revival of cooperation between the longtime partners in recent months. Reuters notes that both countries may be evading sanctions, and that Russia is helping North Korea's economy in exchange for arms.

According to satellite imagery, Russia and North Korea resumed rail trade in late 2022, after Korean dictator Kim Jon Un closed the country’s borders in 2020 amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

