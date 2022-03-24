Russian Oil Shunning Spreads to Japan’s Biggest Crude Buyers

Masumi Suga
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top refiners said they will stop importing Russian crude, joining a growing list of energy companies shunning the nation’s oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Eneos Holdings Inc., Japan’s biggest refiner, hasn’t signed new contracts for Russian crude since the war began, Chief Executive Officer Tsutomu Sugimori said in Tokyo on Tuesday. Its closest domestic rival, Idemitsu Kosan Co., said Wednesday it won’t strike new deals for Russian oil.

The retreat comes as energy giants across the world slash their dependence on Russian fuels. TotalEnergies SE said Tuesday it will stop buying crude and diesel from the country by the end of the year, while Shell Plc plans to phase out all purchases of Russian oil and gas.

Breaking ties is particularly challenging for Japan, which imports almost all of its fossil fuels and has already been grappling with soaring commodities prices. Sugimori warned oil prices could rise further if countries hit Russia with harsher sanctions. Oil has rallied more than 50% this year, hitting the highest level since 2008 earlier this month.

Eneos will procure alternative crude supplies from the Middle East to fill the gap, Sugimori said. Russian oil covered by contracts signed before the invasion will continue to be shipped to Japan until around April, he said.

Idemitsu said it’s suspending Russian imports due to concern over disruption to payments and logistics. The decision won’t affect the stable supply of its oil products, since Russian crude made up only 4% of its purchases between last April and November, a company spokesperson said by phone.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Japan’s third-biggest refiner, doesn’t currently buy Russian crude oil and doesn’t have any plans to procure the fuel, a company spokesperson said.

(Adds comment from Cosmo in final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Says Treasury Will Fund BOE Losses on QE for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Treasury will make payments to the Bank of England for the first time to cover losses from the institution’s quantitative easing plan, according to the nation’s fiscal watchdog.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It N

  • Renault Shuts Down in Russia and Weighs Quitting Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is preparing for a possible exit from Russia amid mounting pressure on the French automaker to stop doing business in the country over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sou

  • Oil sees further gains on sanctions talk, while equities slip

    Oil prices extended their gains Thursday on growing fears of further Russia sanctions that could hit already thin supplies, while most equity markets retreated owing to surging inflation and central bank plans to sharply hike interest rates.

  • Asia Stocks Drop With Treasuries as Oil Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia followed the retreat in global equities from several sessions of gains, while oil resumed climbing in markets roiled by concerns about inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Treasuries gave up a brief rally.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffle

  • Scholz Wants German Reliance on Russian Energy to End Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is pushing ahead with its search for alternative suppliers to Russia for oil, gas and coal and preparing additional aid for consumers and businesses struggling with higher energy prices.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now The Wors

  • Third Australian state finds Crown unfit for gaming licence but offers reprieve

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -An inquiry has declared Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd unfit for a gambling licence in Western Australia state but stopped short of revoking it, adding to the company's regulatory headache without threatening a lifeline takeover bid. The adverse finding was widely expected after probes in the two other states where Crown has casinos brought similar results and largely completes the company's regulatory walk of shame without disrupting a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc that the company has backed. The Western Australian inquiry took issue with Crown's failure to run effective anti-money laundering systems, but rather than cancelling its licence, recommended letting the company operate under government supervision for two years.

  • Gold Holds Gains Ahead of Potential New Sanctions Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as investors waited for potential new sanctions against Russia that could further burnish the metal’s haven appeal.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThe U.S. and Europe

  • Wednesday's letters: Save Ukrainians, punish bullies, protect canyon, more

    Send U.S. Navy to Ukraine's southern coast with water, food and medical supplies to lift the siege. Ignore Vladimir Putin's threats.

  • Zelensky says he spoke with Macron and Rutte before G7, NATO and EU summits

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says in a video address that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to "coordinate positions on the eve of important summits in Europe". He also adds that the Russian army shot dead people marching peacefully in the city of Kherson, south of Mykolaiv.

  • Calmer bond market little salve for unloved yen

    The U.S. dollar found some support in Asia on Thursday as commodity currencies took a breather from a steep rally driven by rising prices for exports, while a recovery in the U.S. bond market offered little solace to the struggling yen. The yen made a six-year low of 121.41 per dollar on Wednesday and was pinned near that level at 121.25 in morning trade as investors expect the Bank of Japan to lag way behind policy tightening by other major central banks fighting inflation. An ever-more hawkish sounding U.S. Federal Reserve has further widened that policy gap with the Bank of Japan, though even an overnight steadying in the Treasury market after a few sessions of brutal selling didn't seem to give the yen much help.

  • Diesel rationing risk from Russian oil ban

    Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, has warned that diesel could be rationed amid a squeeze on supplies as Russia's war on Ukraine intensifies.

  • Amazon Dropped by Seattle Pride Parade Over Political Donations

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. has been dropped as a sponsor for the 2022 Seattle Pride parade because it made donations to politicians who opposed a bill to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Seattle Pride said Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Fe

  • Maserati's first electric SUV is the Grecale Folgore

    Maserati has unveiled its first electric SUV, the Grecale Folgore arriving in 2023.

  • How one Ukrainian doctor is trying to keep 19,000 embryos viable during the war

    Russia's brutal war in Ukraine is continuing to harm families, including the families who were never given a fair chance to start.

  • Barrick Gold Sees Scope to Grow Zambia Copper Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp., the world’s second-biggest producer of the precious metal, sees opportunity to grow its copper production in central Africa, especially with a pro-business government having won power in Zambia last year, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Je

  • PUBG Developer Krafton Seals Business Deal with Solana Labs

    Blockchain gaming could garner mainstream attention with the new alliance between South Korean firm Krafton and Solana Labs.

  • Volatility Returns in Muni Market’s Worst Quarter Since 1994

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility has come roaring back in the municipal-bond market. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThe $4 trillion state and local-debt market just logged its most volatile 10-day period sinc

  • Report: Abbott’s Texas border security effort fudges crime numbers

    Gov. Greg Abbott has touted the success of his $3 billion effort to secure the Texas-Mexico border by claiming arrests and crimes that weren’t connected to the operation, according to a ProPublica investigation. Why it matters: Operation Lone Star costs taxpayers more than $2.5 million a week and is a cornerstone of Abbott’s gubernatorial campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: State leaders initially reported

  • A citizen group will probe a possible Erie stormwater fee.  A similar move aided Meadville

    One year before enacting a citywide stormwater fee in 2012, Meadville launched a citizen's committee to explore the issue.

  • Biden’s Future Depends On Reducing Oil (And Gas) Prices Fast

    The chances of the US Democratic Party at the mid-term elections in November and of re-election for a Democrat president in 2024 hinge on Biden’s administration significantly lowering oil prices and the US Energy Secretary announced it is taking steps to dramatically increase domestic supplies