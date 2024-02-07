Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov loses legal case while seeking to lift EU sanctions

Russian-Uzbek metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov will remain on the EU sanctions list.

Source: Reuters, citing a top EU court on Wednesday after it dismissed Usmanov’s appeal.

In its decision to add him to the sanctions list in March 2022, shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU described Usmanov as having "particularly close ties" to Russian President Putin.

Quote: "He actively supported the Russian government's policies of destabilisation in Ukraine," the EU sanctions decision says.

The European Court also rejected a similar appeal from Russia's former first deputy prime Minister Igor Shuvalov who asked to remove him from the sanctions list.

The EU characterised him as someone "supporting actions and policies that undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Background: In May 2022, it was reported that Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov challenged the EU's decision to impose severe sanctions against him in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!