Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov's $735 million superyacht Dilbar — the largest in the world — has been impounded in Germany

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov "indirectly transferred assets" including the Dilbar yacht to his sister, according to the EU. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images, Sabri Kesen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

German authorities have impounded a $750 million superyacht associated with Alisher Usmanov.

Police said an investigation into "offshore concealment" found the owner to be Usmanov's sister.

The Dilbar was previously speculated to have been seized last month, but officials denied it at the time.

Germany's Federal Police have seized the largest megayacht in the world after determining it to be owned by the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The police said they were able to reveal the actual owner following an investigation into "offshore concealment," and that the yacht would remain at a shipyard in Hamburg.

EU sanctions lists include Alisher Usmanov's sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova, and say that he "indirectly transferred assets" including the Dilbar yacht to her.

The 512-foot yacht was previously thought to be under German government control in March when it was spotted at the Blohm+Voss shipyards where it had been undergoing a refitting since October. Officials quickly denied those reports.

Shortly after, the yacht's crew was fired after wages could not be paid due to sanctions.

With two helipads and the largest indoor pool ever installed on a yacht, Dilbar is worth between $600 million and $735 million and costs $60 million per year to maintain, according to the US Treasury.

The UK government estimates Usmanov to worth an estimated $18.4 billion from interests in metals, mining, and telecoms, and the EU called him one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs."

Dilbar is named for Usmanov's mother.

Read the original article on Business Insider