Russian oligarch Fridman warns sanctions will not stop war

·2 min read
In this article:
  • Mikhail Fridman
    Russian businessman
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Oleg Deripaska
    Russian businessman
Photo of Fridman and Aven
EU sanctions on Mr Fridman (left) and business partner Mr Aven (right) were imposed on Monday.

One of Russia's richest men has said imposing sanctions on oligarchs would have no impact on Moscow's decision to launch a war in Ukraine.

Billionaire banker Mikhail Fridman told a press conference in London the war was a tragedy for both sides.

But he stopped short of direct criticism, saying personal remarks could be a risk not just to himself but also staff and colleagues.

He joins another businessman, Oleg Deripaska, in calls for peace.

The two men are the most prominent oligarchs to speak out against Russia's invasion, now in its sixth day.

Born in Ukraine before the break-up of the Soviet Union, Mr Fridman was the founder of Russia's biggest private bank, Alfa, and runs investment firm LetterOne which has extensive interests in oil and retailing.

On Monday, the European Union slapped sanctions on Mr Fridman, who lives in London, and long-time partner Pyotr Aven.

The EU statement described Mr Fridman as "a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin's inner circle".

'Sensitive issue'

The billionaire told reporters on Tuesday the sanctions, which freeze some assets and impose a travel ban, were unjustified and he would fight them.

But he added the sanctions would, in any case, not have the desired effect of helping to rein in the Kremlin.

He said: "My parents always told me: you know, because you are a Jew, you could not be in this position or that position, in this university or this job.

"Now, I'm facing the same situation here in the West, because you are Russian."

He said the conflict in Ukraine should end as soon as possible, but avoided questions about outright condemnation of President Vladimir Putin's actions.

"Please, don't push me to comment," he said, adding it would be not just "my personal risk, but also a risk for my colleagues and staff".

He said his companies had tens of thousands of staff in Russia, Ukraine and the UK. "It's a very sensitive issue. We have a dozens of partners and I do not have a right to put all of them at risk."

Mr Deripaska, who founded one of Russia's largest industrial groups, has also pleaded for peace in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

